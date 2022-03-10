What are the PC Requirements for Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin?

Square Enix, the publisher of Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, has revealed the minimum and recommended PC specs for the game if you want to play it on that platform. The game is set to be released on March 18.

To play this Team Ninja-made game, Jack Garland will have to use quick reflexes in a lot of the fights, but the hardware requirements are very low. As long as your PC has the same kind of hardware that 2016’s best hardware had, you should be good to go.

Older AMD Radeon and Nvidia GPUs will work fine. Square Enix didn’t say what level of performance the minimum settings are aimed at.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin PC requirements must be met in order to play.

Windows 10 with 64-bit is out now.

AMD Ryzen 5 1400 or Intel Core i7-6700 with 8 GB of RAM is what you should choose.

AMD’s Radeon RX 470 or Nvidia’s GeForce 1060 6 GB 80 GB have a lot of storage space.

Compatible with DirectX and DirectX 9.0c.

Recommended

If you want to run Windows 10 64-bit, you need either AMD Ryzen 5 1600 or Intel Core i7-8700 with 16 GB of RAM.

AMD’s Radeon RX 5700 XT or Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1660 Super both have 80GB of storage space, but which one is better?

Compatible with DirectX and DirectX 9.0c.

Marketing materials for Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin have recently shown off the game’s sillier side. Garland’s quest to destroy chaos is at the heart of the game, but the game has also shown off a more lighthearted side recently. You can see Garland’s love for Butt Rock in the recent gameplay video. The last trailer was all about Frank Sinatra’s iconic My Way song.

If you have a PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, or Xbox One, you can play Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origins this month. If you want to learn more about the new game and how it plays like a Ninja Gaiden version of Dark Souls, check out our review of the Strangers of Paradise demo that came out last October.

Tonight’s State of Play event, which is all about Japanese-made games, might also show off some new content for the game. A new demo for the game will also be out soon.

