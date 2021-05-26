What are the Notable Developments in the Flame Retardant Apparel Market?

The Growth of Flame Retardant Apparel market is huge. The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry

Notable Developments in the Flame Retardant Apparel Market / Fire Resistant Clothing Market

Lakeland Industries, Inc., a U.S.-based manufacturer of protective clothing, recently announced its collaboration with Amazon.com for sales and distribution of its products, which is a part of company’s e-commerce strategy.

National Safety Apparel, another player in the flame retardant apparel market, recently announced that it is expanding its USA-based safety clothing manufacturing capabilities by acquiring a Chicago-based flame resistant (FR) clothing manufacturer – Rubin Brothers – and its brand Union Line™.

A European stakeholder in the fire resistant Clothing market – Ansell Protective Solutions AB — partnered with Shigematsu Works Co. Ltd (STS) – a Japanese personal protection equipment company to cover the marketing, distribution & after-sales service and maintenance of Ansell’s products in Japan.

Carrington Textiles Ltd., a U.K.-based player in the fire retardant apparel market, announced the launch of a stretch fabric – the Flameflex 275 – for flame retardant apparels. The company declared that the use of elastolefin fibers for the inclusion of polyester in the stretch fabric improves abrasion resistance and strength of flame retardant apparels. Furthermore, the company also stated that the fabric meets accreditations EN11611, EN11612 and EN14116 and can withstand temperatures up to 75 degrees.

The Fact.MR report provides detailed analysis on the recent developments in strategies of key players in the flame retardant apparel market. Leading stakeholders in the fire retardant clothing market featured in the Fact.MR market report include Honeywell International Inc., Bulwark FR, Seyntex N.V., Fristads, Marina Textil S.L., DEVA F-M. s.r.o., Koninklijke Ten Cate nv, Portwest Ltd., Lakeland Industries, Inc., National Safety Apparel, Ansell Protective Solutions AB, Carrington Textiles Ltd, Hydrowear, Arco, Scandia Gear Europe B.V., and Eagle Technical Products.

Tier I and II Companies Hold over 80% Market Share

The flame retardant apparel market remains highl consolidated with tier I and tier II companies accounting for nearly 30-40% and 40-50% revenue share respectively. Large-scale and vertically integrated companies in the flame retardant apparel market continue to have a competitive edge owing to easy accessibility to raw materials. Furthermore, by diversifying their product range through increased investments in the R&D facilities, leading companies hold sway over the flame retardant apparel market.

Workers’ Safety Regulations on Personal Protective Equipment Drive Growth of the Flame Retardant Apparel Market

Use of personal protective equipment in high-risk industries that can pose serious harm to workers’ health is mandated by occupational safety organizations across the world. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has developed regulations, such as 29 CFR1910.269, that mandate employers to provide flame retardant apparels or clothing to employees that are exposed to the hazards of flames or electric arcs in the work premises. Worker safety regulations are also being implemented strictly in developing countries, which has led to a spurt in flame retardant apparel sales in recent years. These macro trends are likely to influence flame retardant apparel market in the future.

Stringent Quality Standards and Certification Requirements for Flame Retardant Apparels Influence Pricing

Taking into consideration the importance of safety features of flame retardant apparels, governing bodies have developed high quality standards for personal protective equipment to ensure wearer safety. Manufacturers in the flame retardant apparel market need to comply with regulatory requirements before marketing and selling their products.

