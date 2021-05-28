What are the Notable Developments in Automotive Relay Market?

The Market Size of Automotive Relay Market is huge. The Market study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

The promising advent of innovative products coupled with booming automobile production is fostering the growth of automotive relay market. The gains of automotive relay market can be attributed to surging demand from a myriad of applications such as automotive, industrial, trucks, and heavy equipment. Moreover, on-going diversifications in printed circuit boards (PCBs) have paved ways for replacement of complex and traditional relays, which bodes well for the automotive relay market.

With increasing demand for technologies like GPS, temperature, weather, and traffic information, the installation rates of automotive relays are expected to rev up, thereby pushing growth of automotive relay market. As per the report published by Fact.MR, the automotive relay market was valued at US$ 12,030.9 Mn in 2017 and is envisioned to value around US$ 15,692.5 Mn by 2022 end.

Advent of nascence technologies in the automotive relay market might create new opportunities for the market players over the time. The capacity of automotive relays to improve the intelligent transportation framework, safety, and space consumption adds to its global demand. These innovations in automotive relay will further revamp quality, agility, production timelines, functionality, and efficacy. Also, developments in Internet of Things and semiconductors will further provide the much-needed fillip to automotive relay market over the forecast timespan. Furthermore, uncompromising government regulations regarding use of electronic safety systems such as Anti-locking Braking System (ABS) and Electronic Stability Program (ESP) for cutting down emissions are likely to augur well for the market growth.

Manufacturers of passenger cars are vying to improve the integration of electronic devices in their offerings, which is incidentally boosting the growth of automotive relays market. The installation rates of relays is upping rigorously in the wake of boosting the vehicle’s overall performance. Fact.MR’s latest study on the global automotive relays market offers a prognosis on how the automotive relay market will incur reforms over the years influenced by consumer preferences, strategies, and governmental initiatives.

PCB relay is estimated to be the supreme in terms of revenue among all other product types in the automotive relay market. Most of the electronic applications such as ABS, cruise control, doors, power steering, power windows, and sunroof raise consistent requirements for PCB relays. However, in many areas plug-in versions of automotive relays are sought-after as compared to PCB relays. Some of the functions in which PCB relays don’t fit in the bill include switching operations performed amid extreme vibrations, temperatures, and voltage oscillations. In the aforementioned context, plug-in relays are gaining more traction in the automotive relay market.

Passenger cars are anticipated to be the largest among all other vehicle types in the automotive relay market. Government is investing in deliberate efforts to push the sale and use of electric vehicles, which is likely to a ravenous factor for automotive relay market. Another key aspect responsible for supremacy of this segment in automotive relay market is the rising demand for electronic e-fuse over electromagnetic alternative by virtue of modernization of vehicles. The aforementioned aspects outline the prominence of electric vehicles in the foreseeable future. This, in turn, makes it a lucrative segment for the industry participants of automotive relay market.

Market players of automotive relay market are witnessing cut-throat competition in the wake of design expertise, innovation and breakthroughs, and efficient distribution channels. Vendors of automotive relay market are increasingly keeping an eye on product enhancements, which will facilitate automobile functioning and revitalize the driver experience. Many automakers have consistently improved the fuel efficiency ratio and curtailed carbon footprint as a corporate priority. Some of the key players featured in the report include Delphi Automotive, HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co.., Eaton Corporation PLC., TE Connectivity Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Denso Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, and Infineon Technologies AG.

