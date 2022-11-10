What are the new features of iOS 16.1.1?

IOS 16.1 was launched only a few days in the past, and customers had fairly excessive expectations from it. Since iOS 16 was such a buggy replace, it was anticipated that iOS 16.1 would clear up all the problems and increase the iPhone’s efficiency. However to our disappointment, iOS 16.1 did not stay as much as the consumer’s expectations. As an alternative of fixing the bugs and points, iOS 16.1 introduced many different bug points and issues with it. Now all the eye has been shifted to the following model of iOS 16 in hopes of fixing the problems that customers have confronted with iOS 16.1.

IOS 16.1.1 is launched on 09th November 2022 alongside iPad OS 16.1.1 and mac OS 13.0.1. This replace needs to be accessible to customers of iOS 16 gadgets starting from the iPhone 8 to the iPhone 14 collection.Apple has already revealed the discharge notes for iOS 16.1.1, which state unequivocally that this replace is targeted on bug repairs and efficiency enhancements relatively than bringing new options.In line with Apple, “This replace contains bug fixes and safety updates and is beneficial for all customers.”

IOS 16.1.1 FEATURES AND BUG FIXES:

These upgrades embody important situation patches, similar to one impacting the SKAdNetwork API, which permits advertisers to trace the effectiveness of their campaigns.“The SKAdNetwork API lets advertisers measure the success of commercials by attributing app installations to particular advert campaigns — all whereas sustaining consumer privateness. It helps a number of advert codecs, together with static pictures, movies, audio, and interactive adverts.”

For the reason that launch of iOS 16.1, there have been a number of complaints about Wi-Fi connectivity difficulties. Customers rushed to Reddit and Twitter to voice their worries about Wi-Fi constantly disconnecting. We anticipate iOS 16.1.1 to resolve the Wi-Fi connection difficulties. So, if you happen to’ve been having issues along with your Wi-Fi connection breaking, notably throughout Facetime chats or just sporadically all through, iOS 16.1.1 has you coated.

One other situation that was impacting numerous clients was the alarm widget on the lock display screen. Many individuals complained that they couldn’t see the alert appropriately; it could simply state “no alarm” even when there was one. This drawback has been resolved in iOS 16.1.1.

One other drawback that has been resolved considerations the cellphone utility. If you’re on a cellphone name and the cellphone is as much as your ear, you may’t management the quantity correctly with the quantity button in iOS 16.1. With the discharge of iOS 16.1.1, this drawback has been addressed and resolved.

Colorado residents could now hyperlink their licenses to the pockets app. Should you needed so as to add a driver’s license, now you can achieve this by hitting the + image within the pockets app after which heading to the motive force’s license or state id part. You possibly can see that Colorado has joined Arizona and Maryland, and you’ll add your driver’s license right here.

IOS 16.1.1 is a modest replace that features a handful of safety updates, a restore for the SK advert Community error, and hopefully a treatment for these experiencing the Wi-Fi situation that seems to be relatively widespread amongst iOS 16.1 customers. Tell us what you consider the iOS 16.1.1 launch within the feedback space under.

Till subsequent time, with one other matter. Until then, Toodles.

