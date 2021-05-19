What are the major solutions considered in the passenger information system market

In today’s fast-paced technological environment, conventional information systems are being pushed to their limits in almost every field, including transportation. Public transport systems today rely on passenger information systems that provide real-time information on the service and status of their fleet. A fully operational passenger information system is a useful addition to any public transport service because it offers a wealth of data that helps not just the commuting passengers but also the transit agency’s administrators, planners, operators, and supervisors. The data provided by these systems is incredibly useful in building a safer, more reliable, and seamless transit system that benefits everyone.

What is Passenger Information System?

The Passenger information system (also known as the passenger information display system) is a digital information system that allows for real-time monitoring, tracking, and easy handling of passenger data. PIS may be used in a transportation company or managed by web-based browser applications or a custom smartphone app.

How can the Passenger Information System be Used?

The Passenger Information System or PIS can be used to forecast arrival and departure times as well as analyze delays and disturbances. The passenger information system is used in a variety of ways at various levels as given below.

PIS at a bus stop or train station

It can be used to provide passengers with information and general advice

Display departure and arrival times

Can be used to display the next vehicle’s transport route and destination

Can be used to inform the waiting passengers about the expected arrival time of the scheduled bus or train.

PIS inside a bus or train

Can be used to display advanced train information like train number, number of stations covered, etc.

Used to display next or previous stops/stations

Information related to Wi-Fi, catering services inside the train, emergency contact numbers, etc.

Comparison between the scheduled arrival/departure time and the delayed time.

4 Significant Benefits of using Passenger Information Systems

Reduce Complaints and Enhance Customer Satisfaction

Train delays are one of the most common grievances TOGs or train operating groups, get, according to the most recent NRPS (National Rail Passenger Survey). Since introducing PIS services, several organizations, including other modes of transportation, have seen a decrease in complaints. By giving real-time departure and arrival information, public transportation systems can potentially decrease the perceived and actual wait times for passengers. If passengers notice that a train is running behind schedule, they can schedule their time more efficiently.

They might, for example, leave later, notify work or whom they’re meeting that they’ll be late, or make alternate travel plans. Passengers would rather know ahead of time that their train is going to be late than wait and wonder why it hasn’t arrived yet. It enables them to be more active with their time and make better use of each minute.

Better service usage

Passenger information systems can make travel easier and more seamless. This may entice many more people to use public transportation, whether they are first-time riders or frequent riders. For example, if a passenger receives excellent service from a travel company as a result of the fast service and the passenger information system, they are more likely to tell others about the company. As a result, word of mouth will undoubtedly increase new business. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global market for passenger information systems is anticipated to witness a downfall.

Update primitive approach and improve the planning schedule

The days of relying solely on manually written paper timetables or even the display boards in the station’s main entrance to inform passengers when the next train is scheduled are long gone. These timetables were also based on the premise that there won’t be any delays and that there would always be an acceptable number of travelers on board. Passenger information systems allow passengers to see the real-time version of their train schedule, enabling them to make immediate changes and manage their time efficiently.

Improved awareness regarding arrival time of train/bus

Some public transport systems have a reputation for being tardy. This is particularly unacceptable for passengers to be waiting on the stop/platform when they could be informed regarding the delayed arrival of their bus/train and spend their time in a cafe or shop. Providing reliable real-time information allows travelers to better schedule their travel and reduce wait times, resulting in a better travel experience.

Today, ridesharing firms like Lyft and Uber are shaking up the transportation industry as a whole by offering a tough competition. They have already destroyed the taxi business and are attempting to replace public transportation. Although the train and bus are completely different modes of transportation, they also face competition from similar providers. Some passengers prefer the comfortability, predictability, and availability these ridesharing firms offer to their customers.

Thus, in order to keep up, government public transport agencies must improve their transportation networks. Their passengers must behave a good experience and must be aware of any potential delays. PIS systems can help these agencies upgrade their services.

