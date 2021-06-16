What are the Leading Players of the Global Healthcare Gamification Market?

The leading players of the global healthcare gamification market are Hubbub Health, Mango Health, Nike, Ayogo Health, Fitbit, Microsoft, Bunchball, EveryMove, Akili Interactive Labs, and JawBone. These market participants are flourishing due to a range of tactics applied by them such as mergers of well-known companies, acquisitions of businesses, financing research and development projects, media campaigns, social media management, launching new products, and much more.

In October 2020, SPARK Healthcare, a health consultant in New York, launched Beacon Learning, a mobile app. This application utilizes gamification technology to enable medical device/pharmaceutical companies and healthcare advertising firms in educating hard-to-reach customers. This is a valuable app for product adoption and awareness.

In September 2020, Athenahealth, Inc., a provider of network-enabled services and software for health systems, declared the launch of athenahealth Gamify, which is an RCM (revenue cycle management) and staff engagement tool. This product offers a ‘gamified’ approach to the revenue cycle workflows.

In March 2019, Abbott, a healthcare company, launched ‘care’ an online platform for doctors and consumers to interact on health issues, book appointments, and link to epharmacies for medical purchases. The company has added gamification aspects such as surveys, quizzes, and recognition programs for supporting doctors, patients, and pharmacists.

Aspects Affecting Market Growth

Nowadays, people are using digital platforms to track health information with the aid of wearable devices. One can keep count of footsteps, pulse rate, oxygen rate, and much more using such wearable technologies. Also, there is an increase in the number of wellness apps that are available for free, so that consumers can use them for health consultation with physicians. Moreover, there is a constant surge in the usage of smartphones worldwide as well as the implementation of technology by people on a large scale. All these aspects are projected to boost the global market during the 2019-2026 estimated timeframe. However, high-cost of some of the games, lack of enthusiasm in gaming research, and games that might work for a short time are some of the reasons responsible for the market decline during the forecasted timeframe.

Key Highlights of the Report

According to a new report offered by Research Dive, the global healthcare gamification market is estimated to reach $47,281.5 million by 2026, rising from a market size of $19,233.1 million in 2018, at a substantial CAGR of 11.9% during the estimated timeframe, 2019-2026. The report includes various market facets such as key segmentations of the market, trending developments, drivers & restraints, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT scrutiny, and much more. The research methodology is a combination of both primary and secondary research techniques.

