What are the horns and tentacles on Ahsoka Tano’s head?

Ahsoka Tano was first featured in a live version of Star Wars thanks to Episode 5 of Season 2 of The Mandalorian. If you’ve never followed Clone Wars or Rebels, you may not know their species. Today we invite you to learn more about Ahsoka Tano’s “hairstyle”.

Ahsoka Tano is Togruta

Ahsoka is part of the Togruta race, a species native to the planet Shili. The first Togruta to be featured on screen is not Ahsoka Tano, but Jedi Master Shaak Ti in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones. In the same film we could also discover a Togruta child who reacts to the name Ashla. She was taking a class from Master Yoda when Obi-Wan interrupted her to talk to her about the galaxy map.

As you can see, the Togruta have some differences, but they all have horns and tentacles called montrale and lekku. It is not a hat as some think, but part of the body of the species. Lekku not only belong to the Togruta, but also to the Twi’lek, but there are 3. These appendices are very sensitive organs that facilitate access to power.

The montrals on their side are used to feel the movements. You should know that montrals grow with age. We have also seen Ahsoka’s evolution from Clone Wars to this day. Ahsoka Tanos Montrale are smaller than Shaak Ti’s, which means that Anakin’s padawan is younger but also has a less developed perception than the Jedi master. This can also be explained by the fact that Ahsoka spent his life fighting in the field, unlike Shaak Ti, who mostly had to manage diplomatic missions.

You now know what the horns and tentacles correspond to on Ahsoka Tano’s head. Note that Montrals have been shortened in The Mandalorian to make it more convenient for stunts.

If you want to learn more about the alien races in Star Wars, explore or discover the anecdotes and origins of 20 mythical alien races.