What are the Factors Driving the Growth of the Global Medical Marijuana Market?

The global medical marijuana market is experiencing tremendous growth, owing to an increase in the number of economies that have approved the use of marijuana products for medicinal purposes such as appetite stimulant, cancer pain management, HIV patients, and nausea reduction. Several extracts derived from marijuana are used in therapeutic settings. As a result, cannabis drug testing is expected to have a substantial impact on the growth of the global marijuana market in the analysis period 2019-2026.

The medical marijuana market has grown tremendously across the North America region. For example, in October 2018, marijuana was liberalized and legalized for medicinal and recreational purposes in several parts of the United States and Canada. Furthermore, many pharmaceutical companies in this industry are increasing their research and development efforts in order to increase revenue. Thus, these factors are estimated to create enormous opportunities for the global medical marijuana market during the forecast period.

Restraints of the Market

Stringent government regulatory rules, cultivation of marijuana, high growth in recreational, personal use, and cultivation of marijuana are significant factors that are projected to hamper the growth of the global medical marijuana market in the upcoming years.

Market Estimation and Key Players

As per a report by Research Dive, the global medical marijuana market held $4,810 million in 2018 and is anticipated to garner $33,211.7 million and surge with a CAGR of 27.4% during the forecast period 2019-2026.

Some of the leading players of the global medical marijuana market, such as Cannabis Sativa Inc., Insys Therapeutics, Inc., ABcann Medicinals, Inc., GW Pharmaceuticals, Aurora Cannabis, Inc., Green Relief Inc., Aphria, Inc., Emerald Health Therapeutics, Canopy Growth Corporation, and others are taking various business growth initiatives such as acquisitions and mergers, collaborations & partnerships, investments in R&D, and new product launches. These initiatives have helped these firms in obtaining a competitive-edge in the market in the recent period.

