What Are the Evolving Opportunities for the Players in the Sleep Apnea Devices Market?

In 2017, the global sleep apnea devices market attained a value of $4.4 billion and is predicted to advance at a 7.7% CAGR during the forecast period (2018–2023). The market is growing due to the rising usage of portable sleep apnea devices, improving healthcare facilities, increasing government support for start-up companies, rising prevalence of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and co-morbidities, and surging geriatric population.

The rising prevalence of OSA is a key driving factor of the sleep apnea devices market. OSA is the most prevalent type of sleep disorder among all the various sleep disorders. As per the National Sleep Foundation, over 18 million adults suffer from sleep apnea and 5–20% of the population is affected by OSA. If there is a delay in the diagnosis or treatment of OSA, the risk of several health conditions, including heart failure, high blood pressure, and atrial fibrillation, increases, which is why the need for sleep apnea devices is rising.

The surging prevalence for home health care is a key trend being witnessed in the sleep apnea devices market. The preference of people is shifting toward home health care from residential and acute in hospitals and other healthcare settings. Patients suffering from sleeping disorders have experienced improved quality of life, value-based treatment, and cost-effective treatments with the adoption of home health care. The rising availability and adoption of wearable devices, which monitor oxygen saturation, heartbeat, and pulse rate, are enhancing the efficiency of sleeping disorders’ treatments.

