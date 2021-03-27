What Are the Evolving Opportunities for the Players in the Medical Robotic Systems Market?

As per the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), 15.1% of all surgeries performed in 2018 were robot-assisted minimally invasive surgeries (MIS). This number grew by 8.8% from 2014, when hospitals rapidly started using the MIS approach. The use of robots for inguinal hernia repair, ventral hernia repair, colectomy, reflux surgery, proctectomy, and complex cancer resections has steadily increased since 2012.

Receive Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/medical-robotic-systems-market/report-sample

The treatment category is expected to witness the fastest growth in the medical robotic systems market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing popularity of robot-assisted surgeries, as they are short and accurate.During the historical period (2014–2019), the surgical division held the largest medical robotic systems market share, owing to the increasing adoption of robots in surgeries. Patients who undergo these procedures experience less pain, have to stay in the hospital for shorter duration, and can go back to their daily chores sooner.The urology classification is expected to dominate the medical robotic systems market in 2030, due to the increasing prevalence of urological diseases and technical advancements in robotic systems.

Make an Enquiry before Purchase: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=medical-robotic-systems-market

Another factor resulting in the growth of the medical robotic systems market is the increasing geriatric population. As per the United Nations’ report published in 2017, the number of people aged 60 years or above is expected to rise to 2.1 billion in 2050 and 3.1 billion in 2100. Because of the shortage in the number of caregivers and the increasing financial burden, there is a need for finding a more efficient way to provide medical services to the geriatric population. This can be done by using medical robotic systems.

This study covers