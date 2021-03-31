What Are the Evolving Opportunities for the Players in the Capnography Devices Market?

The global burden of diseases has been on a rise since the past few years. According to a study by the World Health Organization, ‘The Global Burden of Diseases’, the cases of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPD) is predicted to increase significantly in the coming years. COPD is among the major causes of death, and about 3.2 million people died due to it in 2015 across the globe. The number is further projected to increase to 4.5 million by 2030.

Receive Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/capnography-devices-market/report-sample

Organizations such as the American Heart Association (AHA), Anesthesia Patient Safety Foundation (APSF), American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA), and National Center Patient Safety (NCPS) are issuing several guidelines for promoting the utilization of capnography devices in various applications such as procedural sedation, critical care, pain management, and emergency medicine. Furthermore, the American Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE) has recently made the usage of capnography devices mandatory for endoscopic ultrasound procedures or endoscope retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP).

Make an Enquiry Before Purchase: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=capnography-devices-market

Geographically, the capnography devices market is predicted to register the fastest growth in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region in the coming years. This would be a result of the rising requirement for efficient respiratory monitoring devices, because of the high urgency for treating respiratory ailments and disorders, especially in the developing nations such as China and India. Furthermore, the high and wide variety of complexities associated with these diseases are expected to boost the market growth in the region. In addition to this, the soaring geriatric population is pushing up the requirement for capnography devices in the region, on account of the fact that they are highly vulnerable to chronic diseases.

This study covers