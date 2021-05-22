What Are The Driving Factors That Expected To Boost Brain Tissue Oxygen Monitoring Systems Market Growth 2028 ?
Brain Tissue Oxygen Monitoring Systems Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Market Insights 2018 to 2028
Brain Tissue Oxygen Monitoring Systems Market: Drivers and Restraints
The rising incidence and cases of brain diseases and disorders such as traumatic brain injury (TBI), strokes and others, coupled with the high demand for the brain tissue oxygen monitoring systems are the prime drivers of brain tissue oxygen monitoring system market.
The measurement of oxygen partial pressure in the brain is critical to the prognosis and treatment of patients as there is no definitive curative treatment for brain trauma, which is the clinical driver of the brain tissue oxygen monitoring systems market.
Brain oxygen is a key parameter of mortality in traumatic brain injury as even small periods of hypoxia and hypotension can significantly boost mortality. Thus the low elasticity of demand for brain tissue oxygen monitoring systems is expected to propel the brain tissue oxygen monitoring systems market to attractive growth.
Brain Tissue Oxygen Monitoring Systems Market: Segmentation
The global brain tissue oxygen monitoring systems market is segmented based on mechanism, distribution channel and region.
Based on mechanism, the global brain tissue oxygen monitoring systems market is segmented into:
- Clark electrode technology
- Fluorescence and Fiberoptic luminescence quenching technology
Based on portability, the global brain tissue oxygen monitoring systems market is segmented into:
- Non-portable
- Portable
Based on end user, the global brain tissue oxygen monitoring systems market is segmented into:
- Hospitals
- Neurology clinics
- Ambulatory Care Centres
Report regional analysis includes:
- North America
- Europe
- MEA
- East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)
- South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest)
- Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)
Brain Tissue Oxygen Monitoring Systems Market: Key Players
Some of the major vendors operating in the global brain tissue oxygen monitoring systems market are Integra LifeSciences Corporation; Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.; Medtronic; Scintica Instrumentation, Inc.; CARDION s r.o.; Oxford Optronix Ltd., RAUMEDIC AG among others.
