What are the Driving Factors of Cordless Power Tools Market?

Cordless power tools refers to the tools that is actuated by an additional mechanism and better as power source, rather than depending on the manual labor and conventional hand instruments to accomplish the required tasks.

These conventional equipment used to sport fat Ni-Cd batteries that were difficult to handle for wielders, which over the years have witnessed significant technological and design improvements. Next generation equipment are extremely compact, sleek and are built with the aim to enhance the mobility of the instruments for any sorts of job.

Cordless power tools market has witnessed significant traction over the last few years owing to its extensive portfolio that is broadly classified under drills, saws, sanders, grinders, nail guns, bare tools, carpentry tools, and other related accessories.

These find significant applications in mending and developing household projects in conjunction with exhaustive list off applications in industries that include automotive, electronics, and industrial assembly among many others. Moreover, owing to decreasing charging times, increased voltage capacity and storage have in turn led to increased usability in the heavier work load applications. These factors reduce the manual effort, time consumption and costs associated with the tasks, which will propel the overall cordless power tools market growth over the forecast period.

Emerson Electric Co., Makita, Robert Bosch, Stanley Black & Decker and Techtronic Industries. Other key players include Atlas Copco, Hilti, Husqvarna, Hitachi, and Snap-on.

On the basis of product type, is classified into:

Drills

Saws

Sanders

Grinders

Nail Guns

Bare Tools

Woodworking & other tools

Power tool accessories

On the basis of battery type, is classified into:

NiCad

NiMH

Li-ion

On the basis of end-use, is classified into:

Professional Automotive & transportation Aerospace & defense Electronics Energy Industrial Assembly Others

Household

