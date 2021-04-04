What are Reasons behind Growth of External Defibrillator Market?

Valued at $3,926.5 million in 2019, the global external defibrillator market is predicted to generate a revenue of $9,450.3 million in 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.5% from 2020 to 2030, as per the forecast of P&S Intelligence, a market research company based in India. The main factors driving the expansion of the market are the increasing geriatric population, rapid technological advancements and innovations in automated external defibrillators (AEDs), and the soaring strategic developments being made by the market players.

Receive Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/external-defibrillator-market-report/report-sample

The growing geriatric population is an important factor fueling the growth of the market. In many countries around the world, the geriatric population is growing at a rapid pace. Japan, China, and the U.S. have the largest, second-largest, and third-largest population of geriatric people, respectively, in the world. As per the 2018 report of the Population Reference Bureau, in the U.S., the number of people in the age bracket 65 years and above is predicted to rise from 46 million to more than 98 million from 2014 to 2060.

Make an Enquiry before Purchase: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=external-defibrillator-market-report

A major example of such high government funding in the healthcare industry is the huge investment made by the U.S. government in the country’s healthcare industry every year. These investments account for a considerable portion of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP). According to a report produced by the National Health Expenditure Accounts (NHEA), the healthcare industry in the U.S. reached a value of $3.5 trillion in 2017, with a growth of 3.9% from 2016.

This study covers