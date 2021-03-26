What are Major Factors Driving Growth of MEA Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market?

The medical tourism industry in developing countries, including India and nations in Middle East and Africa (MEA), is advancing at a rapid pace. The major reasons for the growth of the industry are rapid globalization, increasing disposable income, and rising awareness regarding alternatives to surgical aesthetic treatments. People from developed countries, including Australia, the U.K. and the U.S. have been travelling to countries in the MEA region for seeking medical treatment, as they get cost-effective treatment in these countries. This, along with the increasing focus on physical appearance, is resulting in the increasing demand for energy-based aesthetic devices in MEA.

Types of laser-based aesthetic devices are ruby, alexandrite, potassium titanyl phosphate, carbon dioxide, neodymium-doped yttrium aluminium garnet, and erbium-doped yttrium aluminium garnet. The major applications of energy-based aesthetic devices include facial & skin resurfacing/photo rejuvenation, cellulite reduction, hair removal, fat reduction & body contouring, and skin tightening. Out of these, the demand for energy-based aesthetic devices is projected to grow considerably for fat reduction & body contouring application in the coming years. This is primarily owing to the increasing obesity in the region and rising preference for non-surgical fat reduction procedures.

Energy-based aesthetic devices are sold through both direct and indirect channels, between which, the demand for these devices was higher from indirect channels in the past. This can be owing to the surging preference of consumers for home-use light emitting diode aesthetic devices and laser hair removal devices that can be easily bought via online channels or a retailer. Energy-based aesthetic devices can be utilized at-home, dermatology & cosmetic clinics, and hospitals. The largest demand for these devices was created by dermatology and cosmetic clinics in the past in MEA, as they are focused upon offering aesthetic treatments, unlike hospitals.

