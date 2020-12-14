What Are Major Catalysts for the Latin America Physiotherapy Tapes & Bandages Market and Their Impact During the Short, Medium, and Long Terms?

The growing prevalence of road accidents and sports injuries is a major factor responsible for the soaring requirement for physiotherapy tapes & bandages in Latin America. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), the death rate of people out of every 100,000 persons because of road accidents was 21.5% in Colombia, 24.8% in Ecuador, 40.8% in Venezuela, 20.2% in Brazil, 10.2% in Chile, 13.7% in Peru, and 13.4% in Colombia, Ecuador, Venezuela, Brazil, Chile, Peru, and Argentina, respectively, in 2018.

To receive a free sample copy of this report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/latin-america-physiotherapy-tapes-and-bandages-market-report/report-sample

Road crashes cause severe fractures and other kinds of injuries that usually require surgeries. Moreover, the post-operative care generally involves physiotherapy for reducing or overcoming the effects of disability or pain caused because of the crash. In aftercare physiotherapy, physiotherapy bandages are heavily used for providing patients relief from pain. Because of this reason, the rising incidence of road accidents is boosting the sales ofphysiotherapy bandages in the Latin American (LATAM) countries.

Make an Enquiry before Purchase: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=latin-america-physiotherapy-tapes-and-bandages-market-report

Thus, it can be said with full conviction that the sales of physiotherapy tapes and bandages would surge in Latin America in the coming years, primarily because of the rising incidence of sports injuries, spine-related problems, and road accidents and the increasing number of practicing physiotherapists in the LATAM countries.

This study covers