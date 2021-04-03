What Are Major Catalysts for the Cleanroom Technology Market and Their Impact During the Short, Medium, and Long Terms?

The growth of the market can be attributed to various factors, including the rising healthcare expenditure, increasing demand from pharmaceutical, medical device, and biotechnology industries, technological advancements, favorable healthcare regulations, and growing demand for certified products.

The cleanroom technology market can be bifurcated into equipment and consumables on the basis of type. Out of these two, consumables held the larger share in 2016 in the global market. The reason for this is that consumables have no installation and maintenance costs, and they are cheaper in comparison to the equipment used in cleanrooms. The equipment used includes laminar air flow systems and biosafety cabinets, fan filter units (FFUs), heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, air diffusers and showers, and high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters, among which HVAC systems acquired the largest share in the market in 2016.

Due to the above-mentioned factors, the global cleanroom technology market is expected to expand considerably in the coming years. Cleanroom solutions are widely used in pharmaceutical, medical device, and biotechnology industries and in hospitals, research laboratories, and academic institutions. Amongst these, the pharmaceutical industry registered the highest adoption of cleanrooms, for the manufacturing of drugs, in the past. Various types of cleanrooms are installed in such settings, such as standard cleanrooms, softwall cleanrooms, pass-through cabinets, and hardwall cleanrooms. Amongst these, hardwall cleanrooms are expected to observe the highest demand in future, as they are cost-effective and easier to integrate.

Hence, it can be said with full conviction that the market would demonstrate rapid advancement all over the world in the upcoming years, primarily because of the rising requirement for sterilized conditions in various production and R&D facilities and the growing prevalence of infectious diseases around the world.

