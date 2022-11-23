What are Level Up tokens in Fortnite? Explained

Leveling up in Fortnite is essential. With out it, gamers would by no means earn cosmetics off the Battle Cross.

In a recreation with an XP-based system, incomes ranges is vital. As an example, gamers have to achieve stage 100 in a given season to unlock all the primary gadgets within the Battle Cross (bonus rewards require stage 200 for all of them).

Stage Up tokens come round each every so often. These are sometimes tied to challenges and routinely include Stage Up packs just like the Omega Knight pack from Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

Here is what Stage Up tokens are and the way gamers can get them this time round.

Explaining Stage Up tokens for Avian Ambush Wild Week in Fortnite

Stage Up tokens are precisely what their title suggests. Upon their assortment, Fortnite gamers will instantly be leveled up. If gamers accumulate one at stage 99, it can put them excessive to 100.

Stage Up tokens will present up on the map. They are often discovered on prime of a home, inside a room, behind a door, or wherever else. They’re straightforward to see after they become visible, and all gamers need to do is stroll over to them to choose them up.

Stage Up tokens on the map typically appear to be this (Picture through Epic Video games)

Whereas Stage Up tokens can be utilized to shortly stage up, a daily problem solely grants a portion of the XP required to advance a stage.

Whereas these things can often be discovered on the map, that isn’t the case this time round. As an alternative, they are going to be granted to gamers who full the Avian Ambush Wild Week challenges which can be obtainable till per week from as we speak (November 22, 2022).

The newest Wild Week kicked off as we speak. Whereas many of the challenges carry a specific amount of XP, two of them give an instantaneous level-up. Moreover, these aren’t tied to any buy, both of a level-up pack or the Battle Cross, so all gamers can compete and earn the Stage Up tokens.

get the brand new Stage Up tokens in Fortnite

Right here is the total record of all XP challenges obtainable for Avian Ambush Wild Week:

Catch a rooster in three completely different matches

Hunt 20 glowing loot chickens

Slide for 30 meters constantly whereas holding a rooster

Deal 200 injury to chickens

Use a D-Launcher whereas holding a rooster

Journey 300 meters whereas holding a rooster

Fall 4 tales whereas holding a rooster

Deal injury with a rooster peck (1)

Throw 10 chickens

Return a rooster to a pen

All these challenges reward gamers with 20,000 Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 XP upon completion. Nonetheless, there are additionally milestone completions. Upon completion of three of those, loopers earn 40,000 XP. At each 5 and 7 accomplished challenges, gamers can be rewarded with Stage Up tokens.

This is likely one of the final robust alternatives to get XP and earn rewards for Chapter 3 Season 4 because it ends in about two weeks.

