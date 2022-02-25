What are key specifications of Motorola Edge 30 pro?

On Thursday, Motorola released the Edge 30 Pro in India (February 24). The new Motorola phone replaces the Motorola Edge 20 Pro, released last year. The Motorola Edge 30 Pro features a 144Hz pOLED display and three rear cameras. The smartphone also has a water-resistant design and supports 68W rapid charging.

It comes packed with a feature called ‘Ready For,’ which allows users to utilize the phone as a webcam for video conferencing on a Windows 11 laptop or access their mobile apps on a large screen. The Motorola Edge 30 Pro goes up against the Asus ROG Phone 5s, Vivo X70 Pro, and iQoo nine series, among others.

The only 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model of the Motorola Edge 30 Pro gets priced at Rs. 49,999 in India.

Key Specifications of Motorola Edge30 Pro

  • The Motorola Edge 30 Pro includes a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) pOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 144Hz refresh rate, and DCI-P3 color space and runs on Android 12.
  • The phone gets equipped with the flagship-level Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

  • The Motorola Edge 30 Pro includes a triple back camera array with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an f/1.8 lens, Omni-directional phase-detection autofocus (PDAF), and an optical image stabilization (OIS).
  • The camera combination includes a 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The triple camera configuration is accompanied by a dual-LED flash, according to Motorola.
  • Up to 8K video capture at 24fps is also possible on the phone. Slow-motion full-HD (1080p) video recording at a frame rate of up to 960 frames per second is also supported.
  • The Motorola Edge 30 Pro has 128GB of non-expandable UFS 3.1 internal storage. Motorola has fitted the Edge 30 Pro with Dolby Atmos-tuned dual stereo speakers.

