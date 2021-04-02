What are Key Factors Driving the Growth of U.S. Prostate Cancer Treatment Devices Market?

The U.S. prostate cancer treatment devices market is predicted to advance at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2030 and generate a revenue of $157.1 million by 2030. The growing usage of technologically advanced and innovative prostate cancer treatment devices in various healthcare settings for providing better medical treatment to patients is a major factor fueling the growth of the market. The other key factor propelling the expansion of the market is the rising requirement for automated prostate cancer treatment devices, on account of the rapid advancements in treatment procedures in the country.

This has, in turn, affected the operations of manufacturing companies and contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs). Apart from this, the pandemic has also affected the transportation sector, with many flights getting delayed or cancelled on account of the lockdowns. This has subsequently affected the transportation of prostate cancer treatment devices from one place to another, thereby hampering the advancement of the market.

Out of all the states, California recorded the highest growth in the U.S. prostate cancer treatment devices market in the past. This was credited to the presence of numerous specialty centers and hospitals, the high incidence of prostate cancer, and the abundant availability of advanced treatment methods for diseases in the state. For example, as per the American Cancer Society, the number of individuals suffering from prostate cancer is predicted to be the highest in California in 2020. California would record 20,160 new prostate cases, followed by Florida (13,950 cases) and Texas (12,110 cases) in 2020.

Several players operating in the U.S. prostate cancer treatment devices market are focusing on mergers, acquisitions, and strategic agreements in order to increase their share and presence in the market. For instance, Varian Medical Systems Inc. announced in August 2020 that it would merge with Siemens Healthineers AG. The merger would involve an all cash transaction of $16.4 billion. The combined firm is predicted to offer an integrated platform of end-to-end oncology solutions for addressing the entire continuum of cancer treatment and care, right from screening and diagnosis to treatment delivery and post-care survivorship.

