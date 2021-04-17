What are Key Factors Driving the Growth of Global Esters Market?

The esters market will witness considerable growth in the near future. This is because esters are among the most-important ingredients of such products, being primarily used as a tail solvent, on account of their high solvency and slow evaporation. The solubility and miscibility flexibility of esters with a vast variety of organic solvents and resins, respectively, allows them to be added to numerous types of coatings with an acrylic, alkyd, vinyl copolymer, or polyester base.

Download report sample at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/esters-market/report-sample

On account of the growing consumption of lubricants and paints and coatings, Asia-Pacific (APAC) has been the largest esters market till now. While the expanding automotive and manufacturing industries are propelling the requirement for lubricants, the burgeoning construction activities are leading to the rising consumption of paints and coatings. Moreover, APAC is also the largest producer of esters, owing to its vast chemical industry. Raw materials and labor are available at lower prices here than in North America and Europe, and APAC also has less-stringent regulations related to environmental pollution, thus drawing chemical producers from developed regions.

In the coming years, the usage of such chemicals is expected to rise rapidly in the personal care & cosmetics industry, because of the high demand for lauric, stearic, and oleic acid esters for manufacturing emulsifiers, skin conditioning emollients, and moisturizers. Other uses of esters in this industry are odor cosmetics and haircare and skincare products, on account of their lubricating, moisturizing, protective, softening, and conditioning properties. In addition, esters provide a glossy and light texture, therefore reduce the heavy and oily feeling that comes from the pigments and ultraviolet (UV) absorbers generally present in numerous personal care products.

Pre-Purchase Inquiry at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=esters-market

GLOBAL ESTERS MARKET

By Type

Polyesters Acrylic Esters Fatty Acid Esters Phosphate Esters



By Application