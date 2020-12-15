What are Factors Expected to Drive Progress of Electric Vehicle Market in ASEAN in Future?

P&S Intelligence published a new research report, titled, “ASEAN Electric Vehicle Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2025, (The ASEAN electric vehicle market is experiencing increased product demand owing to strong government support toward electric vehicle adoption. While the concept of electric vehicles continues to capture the customer interest, subsidies by governments in regional countries are helping smoothen the transition to these vehicles by making them a valuable proposition for customers).”

Thailand is one of the largest markets for electric vehicles in the ASEAN region. Despite low electric vehicle sales in the recent past, Thailand is witnessing considerable growth in its demand for electric vehicles. About 200 battery electric and plug-in hybrid electri vehicles were sold the country in 2018, witnessing over 566.7% growth in sales, from a mere 30 vehicles in 2017. Furthermore, the market in the country is expected to see triple-digit growth, which, in turn, would support the ASEAN electric vehicle market.

Growing concerns over environmental pollution caused by conventional vehicles have led to the implementation of several regulations for automotive manufacturing and favorable government schemes (in the form of incentives and subsidies) to boost the adoption of electric vehicles. These factors are expected to continue driving the growth of the ASEAN electric vehicle market in the coming years.

ASEAN Electric Vehicle Market Competitive Landscape

The ASEAN electric vehicle market is currently in its growing phase. Major market players include Toyota Motor Corporation, Nissan Motor Company Limited, Honda Motor Company Limited, BMW AG, Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, STAR 8 (THAILAND) Company Limited, Toyotron, Viar Motor Indonesia, Zero Motorcycles Inc., Terra Motors Corporation, and Eclimo Sdn. Bhd.

