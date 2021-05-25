What are business opportunities in Smart Mailbox Market? | Detailed Analysis and Forecast till 2029 by Fact.MR Smart Mailbox Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Review 2019 to 2029

Smart mailbox is an upgrade to traditional mailbox systems mainly envisioned to address the issue of neglected mails, letters, packages and package theft. Relevance in direct mail demands natural growth for mailbox market. Direct mail is dominantly used by services such as retail, finance, telecoms, public sector, charity, travel and tourism industry. Important mails are not limited to particular type or sector and this aids the expansion of mail services and creates demand for smart mailbox market.

Market trends such as Internet of Things affects the smart mailbox market in a dominant way. This demands the need for smart security solutions in smart mailboxes that can connect and interact with smart devices. Emerging technologies such as drones are essential in growth of smart mailbox market as package delivery industry is expected to change by the end of the forecast period.

In 2016, August Home Inc. conducted a study where 1 Mn U.S. homeowners experienced package theft and 69% of package theft victims preferred a delivery service that enters their houses. This further aids the demand for smart mailbox systems.

Global Smart Mailbox Market: Key Segments

Global smart mailbox market can be segmented based on product type, technology type, material type, mounting type, package type, package size and delivery type.

Package type can be further segmented as direct mail and delivery packet. The delivery type can be further segmented by aerial and on-ground delivery. Aerial delivery can be implemented by drones to drop packages in a mailbox, and mailmen/women can use on-ground delivery system. End users of smart mailbox can be of two types: Industrial use and home use. Material type can be segmented into steel. Similarly, mounting type can be segmented into wall mounted and on-ground smart mailbox.

The product type segment in smart mailbox controls various technologies like IP motion-activated camera, Wi-Fi and iOS/Android app altogether to secure the package.

The Smart Mailbox Market Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Russia, Rest of Europe)

East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)

South Asia & Oceania (India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of South Asia & Oceania)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

