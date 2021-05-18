What age would you be in My Hero Academia?

When the fifth season of My Hero Academia is in full swing, sometimes we too want to integrate this universe and find out what age would have come into our possession. Fortunately, there are personality tests to immerse yourself in our favorite worlds!

the changes in My Hero Academia

Ages (also called quirk) are a superpower that an individual develops at the age of 4 years (at the latest). Quirks are as diverse as they are diverse and are therefore divided into different categories. The ages represent a new stage of evolution within mankind. As we follow Deku’s adventures, 80% of the world’s population has a quirk. Unfortunately, the remaining 20% ​​don’t have any (but don’t worry, for this test you’ll be part of the vast majority of My Hero Academia characters).

Age brought an abrupt change in society, namely a higher level of crime than ever before. In order to avoid discord and put an end to the surrounding chaos, the first heroes appeared. The rest is part of the story you follow … Even so, there is one last thing you need to determine now: what kind of age is best for you? Will it be about mastering a certain element? Control animals or even the minds of others? To cancel quirks from someone who owns them? There are so many options available to you!

What quirk would you have in My Hero Academia?

Now is the time to realize what you are here for: the personality test that will determine what quirk you should have had in the world of My Hero Academia. Arm yourself with a lot of honesty and on the line!

So what did you get Is this an age you’ve been thinking about? Don’t hesitate to leave us your feedback in the comments section: we will love to read what amazing powers are in your possession! And if you want to keep the momentum going, you can always take our previous personality test to find out which devil fruit you would have eaten in one piece.