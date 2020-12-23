Wet Wipes Market Size Will Hit USD 24.3 Billion by 2026

According to the research study, the global Wet Wipes market in 2019 was approximately USD 14 Billion. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8% and is anticipated to reach around USD 24.3 Billion by 2026.

The wet wipes are basically cleansing means used on an extensive scale due to its convenience and effectiveness. The portability of the wet wipes makes it a necessary commodity that people carry to maintain and raise personal and environmental hygiene standards and also to lower the risk of cross-contamination. Additionally, the demand for improving the quality of life of women helps increase the demand for wet wipes.

Top Market Players

Some of the key players of the global Wet Wipes market include Unilever Group, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, 3M Co., S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corp., Medline Industries, The Procter & Gamble Co., Essity Aktiebolag, Pluswipes, The Clorox Co., Unicharm Corp., Edana, Edgewell Personal Care Company, Diamond Wipes, Honest Company, and Rockline Industries.

Global Wet Wipes Market: Product Type Segmentation Analysis

Baby Wipes

Facial & Cosmetic Wipes

Hand & Body Wipes

Flushable Wipes

Others

Global Wet Wipes Market: Distribution Channel Segmentation Analysis

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Convenience Stores

Pharmacy

E-commerce

Others

The rising concerns over hygiene coupled with the increasing requirement for multi-functional wet wipes are the primary factors anticipated to propel the global Wet Wipes market. The lower cost and demand for high performance and convenient product is likely to influence the growth of the market during the forecast period. Additionally, the ease use, high biodegradability, supreme efficiency, and increasing consumer demand will further help surge the growth of the market. In addition to this, the stringent government regulations regarding hygiene maintenance will further aid in the Wet Wipes market expansion. One of the key factors propelling the growth of the global Wet Wipes market is a growing health and hygiene-related awareness among the populace.

