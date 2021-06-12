Wet Cat Food Market by Packaging Type- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028

Wet cat food contains about 7080% water and other dry ingredients. Wet cat food has higher amounts of proteins and fats, which make improve its taste. Meat and animal derivatives are some of the common wet cat foods used worldwide. These wet cat foods are fed to cat that do not consume water. The high protein and fat contents of wet cat food improves stamina of cat for better metabolism, muscles building, hair growth, and healthy skin.

Wet cat food provides better nutrition to cats with ill health, as they lose their appetite. Furthermore, increasing preference of cats towards the better taste of wet cat food has fueled the market growth. However, higher cost of wet cat food than dry cat food is expected to hamper the market growth. Moreover, the shelf life of wet cat food is lower than that of dry cat food, and requires refrigeration when the can is opened. This is a key factor affecting the market growth. Rapidly expanding cat treats category, which are also available in wet form, makes opportunity for future market growth.

The global wet cat food market is segmented on the basis of packaging type and geography. Based on packaging type, the market is divided into can, pouch, tray, and others. Based on geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the report are Mars Incorporated, Nestl Purina, Blue Buffalo Co., Ltd, Simmons Foods, Inc., Schell & Kampeter, Inc., Affinity Petcare S.A., Tiernahrung Deuerer GmbH, United Pet Group, FirstMate Pet Foods, and The First-Class Pet Company Ltd.

Wet Cat Food Market Key Segments:

By Packaging Type

Can

Pouch

Tray

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S. Canada Mexico



Europe

UK Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil South Africa Argentina Turkey Rest of LAMEA



