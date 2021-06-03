Wet Blasting Machine Market Presents An Overall Analysis ,Trends And Forecast 2018 – 2026

Wet Blasting Machine Market – Overview

Wet blasting machines are used for abrasive media and compressed air to attain the desired finish on a chosen surface. Wet blasting uses liquid in order to increase the levels of surface finish. The advantage of including water is that wet blasting machine becomes more consistent and smoother finish. Wet blasting machines have a self-contained system which involve use of slurry of abrasive media & water to degrease the surfaces in a sole operation.

Wet Blasting Machine Market – Drivers and Restraints

Growth of the manufacturer of automotive is one of the major drivers for growth of the wet blasting machine market. Wet blasting is applied on vehicles in order to prepare the surface before applying paint. Wet blasting makes the whole surface even by giving desired textures and eliminating the burr. Revolution in the automation industry is expected to fuel the growth of the wet blasting machine market during the forecast period.

The aerospace sector is one of the major customer for wet blasting equipment. Aircraft components require a smooth finish to ensure greater performance. The aerospace sector uses high precision and controlled-environment equipment to perform blasting operations as the components are designed for high safety.

Popularity of wet blasting machines is increasing in restoration and construction activities to achieve a smooth and clean surface in order to increase the life of architectural monuments. Surface texturing of aesthetic concrete help in enhancing its durability is major driver for the industry demand. Growth of the construction industry due to rapid industrialization in developing countries such as China, India, and Japan will fuel the demand for wet blasting machines during the forecast period. Wet blasting machines are used by municipal departments to remove graffiti from walls and other surfaces. Growing infrastructure is expected to propel the demand for this equipment.

The industry growth is hampered due to environmental concerns including pollution from wastewater discharge and noise pollution. Inhalation of dust from silica sand and other materials hazardous to health as it increases the risk of getting afflicted by lung disease. Governments of various countries prohibit the use of wet blasting machine as it contains more than 0.1% of silica. In order to avoid environmental issues, dry ice blasting equipment are manufactured as a substitute for wet blasting machines. The rental and reuse market of wet blasting machines is another major factor hampering the growth of the wet blasting machine market.

Wet Blasting Machine Market – Segmentation

Wet blasting machines can be segmented in terms of product type and end-user. By product type, the wet blasting machine market can be segmented into manual wet blasting machine and automatic wet blasting machine. Based on end-user, the wet blasting machine market can be segmented into automotive, aerospace, ship-building, and construction industry.

The wet blasting machine market is segmented into five regions North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, and South America. Asia Pacific is expected to have higher growth rate because of the growing automotive and construction industry due to growing population and increasing disposable income of people within the region. North America holds major share due to large number of infrastructure facilities in terms of buildings and aviation industries.

Wet Blasting Machine Market – Key Players

The global players in the wet blasting machine market are Guyson, ICM, Raptor Blaster, Paul Auer, Graf Technik, Airblast, Nicchu ,Hodge Clemco, KKS Ultraschall, AB SHOT, Graco Inc, and Beijing Changfeng. In 2017, Graco Inc. acquired Smith Manufacturing who is involve in surface of preparation and grinding equipment used in construction,striping and maintenance of roads and concrete flooring/surfaces, which considerably expanded the company’s product portfolio as a part of growth strategy.

