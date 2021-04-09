Western Europe Sterile Gloves Market to Reach $2,242.78 Million by 2025, Registering a CAGR of 3.9%

Big Market Research provides ‘Global Western Europe Sterile Gloves, 2021 Market Report’, which is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Western Europe Sterile Gloves Market.

The Western Europe sterile gloves market was valued at $ 1,136.27 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $2,242.78 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 3.9% from 2021 to 2025.Sterile gloves are primarily used in healthcare and other related industries, as a protection measure to avoid cross infection between caregivers and patients.

Key players in the Western Europe Sterile Gloves Covers :

Ansell Limited,

Berner International Gmbh,

Cardinal Health, Inc,

Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd,

Meditrade Gmbh,

Medline Industries,

Supermax Corporation Berhad,

Semperit Ag Holding,

Shield Scientific

Top Glove Corporation Bhd

Western Europe Sterile Gloves Market is segmented as below:

By Material

• Latex gloves

o Powder

o Non-powder

• Nitrile Gloves

• Neoprene gloves

• Polyisoprene gloves

• Others

By Type

• Surgical Gloves

• Examination Gloves

• Clean Room Gloves

Geographic segmentation:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

This report is prepared based on a detailed assessment of the industry by experts.

