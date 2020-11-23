Western Digital Elements 5TB Super External Hard Drive Get Big Discount

We recently learned that Google will be charging us for our storage space through Google One, and the most demanding service is undoubtedly Google Photos. So you have the choice of using a different online storage service or storing your data on a hard drive that you keep at home. If you choose the second solution, you know that the Western Digital Elements 5TB are currently at a very good price!

WD Elements: A drive that is easy to transport

If you want a compact, lightweight external hard drive, the WD Elements is perfect! This 5TB model allows you to store a large number of files (photos, documents, pictures, music, videos, movies, etc.).

For connectivity, it’s USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 compatible, so you can use it on both PC and Mac. Also note that your Internet Box or TV Box can also record your favorite programs on an external USB drive like this model. You won’t miss a thing!

While it was 159.99 euros it has just dropped to 99.99 euros and if you choose to withdraw in store you can earn an additional 10 euros, but on one condition you have to exceed 100 euros! And if you’re looking for storage space for your computer, we also have a good plan for a 500GB M.2 NVMe SSD.

Why succumb to this offer?

A CD A good capacity An alternative to Google

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best deals available on the internet for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce website pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.