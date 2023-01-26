West Virginia man accused of kidnapping and ‘burning’ woman with torch: police

A person in West Virginia was arrested after he allegedly kidnapped and tortured a girl by burning her with a torch.

Philippi Police Division officers have been known as to a residence after a report of a home disturbance on Jan. 24, based on a felony criticism obtained by WBOY.

Officers discovered the feminine sufferer hiding beneath the porch of the Philippi, West Virginia residence, and instructed police that the suspect, Sammy Martz, 47, “had hit her within the face.”

The feminine sufferer instructed law enforcement officials that she “escaped the residence through the rear window and ran from the residence to cover” after Martz “threatened to kill her and had burnt her with a torch on her abdomen and her leg,” the criticism learn, based on the report.

Cops said within the criticism that the sufferer’s “eye was swollen shut.”

The sufferer instructed police whereas she was being handled by first responders that Martz was contained in the residence and was in possession of a firearm, prompting a number of regulation enforcement companies to enter the house and take Martz into custody, police instructed the information outlet.

Martz instructed regulation enforcement officers that he “did hurt the sufferer…by hanging her and burning her with a torch on at the very least three events,” police mentioned.

Investigators interviewed the feminine sufferer at a neighborhood hospital and mentioned that “she was making an attempt to go away early within the morning,” however added that Martz would not let her go for a “4-5 hour interval,” the criticism learn.

Martz used the 4-5 hour interval with the feminine sufferer to torture “her by hanging her throughout her physique, sitting on her and burning her with a butane torch,” officers mentioned within the criticism.

Martz is in custody at Tygart Valley Regional Jail and was given no bond after being charged with kidnapping.