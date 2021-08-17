West Bengal Dairy Market Research Report, Upcoming Trends, Demand, Regional Analysis and Forecast 2021-26

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “West Bengal Dairy Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” According to the report, the west Bengal dairy market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Milk represents an essential source of numerous macro- and micronutrients, such as calcium, vitamins A and D, potassium, magnesium, carbohydrates, proteins, etc. These nutrients aid in strengthening bones, improving metabolism, lowering the risks of cardiovascular diseases, boosting immunity, etc. Moreover, raw milk is processed by the dairy industry to produce a wide range of dairy products, such as cheese, butter, ghee, cream, yogurt, etc.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

West Bengal Dairy Market Trends:

Rising health consciousness and inflating disposable income levels of consumers are primarily augmenting the West Bengaldairy market. Furthermore, the introduction of various government schemes and initiatives for the development of the dairy sector is also catalyzing the market growth. Apart from this, the evolution of the dairy industry from an unorganized to a relatively organized sector is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the increasing private participation in the market, focused on producing different value-added products, such as cheese, probiotic drinks, yogurt, etc., is further bolstering the market growth. In line with this, several key market players are upgrading their milk procurement networks to expand the consumer base and increase the quantity of milk production. Besides this, various technological advancements to extend the shelf life of liquid milk will further continue to spur the West Bengal dairy market growth over the forecasted period.

West Bengal Dairy Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

GCMMF (Amul), Mother Dairy (WBCMPF), Metro Dairy Ltd., Red crow Dairy, etc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product segments:

Liquid milk

Ghee

Curd

Paneer

Ice-cream

Table butter

Skimmed milk powder

Frozen/flavoured yoghurt

Fresh cream

Lassi

Butter milk

Cheese

Flavoured milk

UHT milk

Dairy whitener

Sweet condensed milk

Infant food

Malt based beverages

