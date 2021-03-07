We’re taking stock of the release dates of the next MCU films and series

The successful Disney + WandaVision series has just ended, but it’s bad for good. This marks the beginning of the long-awaited Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and no fewer than thirteen films and twelve series are expected, usually spread over the next five years. Much data has changed with the current pandemic. It would be a good time to take a look back at what is coming soon.

Wandavision: the beginning of great things!

WandaVision, it’s over! The series at the beginning of 2021 starved many people and disappointed many theorists. If some are already scratching their veins looking for a new series, don’t panic. Since we’re nice people at Hitek, we thought we’d give you a quick rundown of the upcoming Marvel Studios releases.

And in 2021 there will be very beautiful people! The prequel Black Widow will be released on May 5, 2021, a film that should have introduced Phase 4 before it gives way to WandaVision. The Covid-19 crisis, all that stuff. This film was quickly followed on July 7th by Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings. The end of the year will consist of Eternals on November 5th and Spider-Man: No Way Home on December 15th just before Christmas.

Doctor Strange, Thor and Black Panther in 2022

The following year 2022 will be just as busy. The producers expect a way out of the health crisis that will be very profitable for the cinemas. From the beginning of 2022 we will therefore be entitled to Doctor Strange in the Multiversum of Madness on March 23, Thor 4: Love and Thunder on May 4, Black Panther 2 on July 6 and Captain Marvel 2 on November 11.

As for the films that don’t have a specific date, we know that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is slated for 2022, that the next Gardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is slated for 2023. Two new licenses will also come (again) without further details. A Fantastic 4 film is now possible with the Fox buyout, a Deadpool 3 film and, surprisingly, a new Blade film with screenwriter Stacy Osei-Kuffour (Watchmen) at the helm.

And for the upcoming series?

Prior to WandaVision, previous Marvel series didn’t have a very good reputation. With the events of Westview, Marvel has shown that they are capable of creating quality series, and we can expect some great content for 2021 and 2022 on Disney +. Unfortunately, very little specific data has been published so far. Falcon and the Winter Soldier will be available this month, March 19th. It will be followed by Loki on June 11th, then what if … until 2021.

For the year 2022 it will be necessary to count on the new series Ironheart, Armor Wars, Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight and finally She-Hulk. Little HS: Like a cherry on a cake, a plaid on a sofa or popcorn on the theater seat, Guardians of the Galaxy are entitled to their special Christmas episode as well as a miniseries that focuses on the character de Groot, soberly called: “I am Groot. ” You will understand, this is a lot, but really a lot of content that awaits us in the next two years. The MCU still has a bright future ahead of it!

Are you ready? Check out the new Falcon and Winter Soldier trailer, which will be streamed exclusively on @DisneyPlusFR starting March 19. pic.twitter.com/R8KeoJ4TQL

February 8, 2021

You met Kate Bishop, now it’s time for Hawkeye (Clint Barton) to join his fellow Avenger colleagues. Check out the latest trailer for Marvel’s Avengers: Operation Hawkeye – Future Imperfect! pic.twitter.com/gHnClOZdEU

February 22, 2021

If this can help you orientate yourself, here is a small updated timeline of all upcoming major MCU releases. They are both available on the Marvel Story website and are updated regularly as the health situation evolves and the studio’s future guidelines.