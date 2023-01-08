“We’re not even remotely close to that level!”

YouTube streamer Steven “Future” shared his ideas on the current controversy surrounding Twitch star Kai Cenat and the allegations of s*xual assault at his celebration. Whereas conversing, Future’s consideration was drawn to viewers evaluating Kai Cenat’s scenario to that of One True King co-founder Matthew “Mizkif’s” scenario.

Listening to this, the political commentator didn’t maintain again on his sentiments, claiming that the 2 s*xual assault controversies have been “not even remotely shut.” He exclaimed:

“We’re not even remotely near that stage! Kai’s involvement in this isn’t even remotely as near f***ing Mizkif’s involvement. It is not even shut!”

Future responds to followers claiming that Kai Cenat’s scenario is worse as in comparison with Mizkif

The dialogue started on the two-hour mark of Future’s livestream on January 7, when he reviewed Kai Cenat’s response to the current s*xual assault controversy. When a viewer commented that the YouTuber was “taking an angle,” he replied:

“White plain angle?’ I am not enjoying an angle you brain-dead f***ing moron! What would you like me to do? Simply name me r*pe defender? Get the f**okay out of right here. You f***ing fool! I am simply telling you the way it’s! Okay? That that is going to be the case…”

Future expressed his ideas on Mizkif’s fanbase, claiming that they’d “by no means like” something he needed to say concerning the scenario:

“Maintain on, oh god! Bro, for those who’re a Mizkif fan, simply f**okay off. You are by no means going to love me, and also you’re by no means going to love something I’ve to say concerning the scenario. And your takes are brain-dead on this. Okay?”

Timestamp: 02:47:30

The previous Twitch streamer learn out loud a number of feedback from his chat, stating that Mizkif was “defending his pal” in the course of the s*xual assault scandal. Future replied:

“Is not that basically what Mizkif did with (Loopy)Slick, although? He is being defensive for a pal.’ No! You f***ing fool! If Kai had despatched two of his associates to this woman, to persuade that woman to not tweet something, now we’re on the Mizkif scenario!”

The 34-year-old went on to match Kai Cenat’s scenario to Mizkif’s, saying:

“I do not even understand how you in contrast that in your head! You are a f***ing fool! The issue with Mizkif is that his f***ing girlfriend after which two of his shut associates went to the opposite woman’s home to persuade her to not f***ing TwitLonger Mizkif’s associates. That is the issue with the Mizkif scenario.”

The dialog continued with Future speaking about Kai Cenat’s involvement within the controversy:

“Kai did not ship his associates to the woman to inform her like, to not do something. It is not even shut! Now, like I mentioned, is it potential that Kai was simply making an attempt to defend his pal? Possibly. However I believe there’s plenty of respectable causes for Kai to not say something both.”

Followers react to the streamer’s take

Future’s take was shared on r/LivestreamFail and the response thread amassed over 595 fan reactions. Here is what the Reddit group needed to say:

For context, TikToker Jovi Pena claimed on January 6, 2023, that she was s*xually assaulted at Kai Cenat’s celebration. In a seven-part Twitter update, the web persona alleged that she was r*ped on the Twitch streamer’s celebration by a stranger.



