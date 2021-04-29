We’re never going to see a series like Game of Thrones again because of Netflix

Game of Thrones will surely be the last series to experience such global madness. Streaming platforms like Netflix have changed the game and display methods.

A new model

Game of Thrones landed on our screens ten years ago. The series was an instant hit that grew bigger every year. Last season tens of millions of viewers watched the series at the same time, even if the quality did not meet their expectations. Since the last episode aired almost two years ago, analysts have wondered which series could become the next Game of Thrones. There was The Mandalorian, or more recently WandaVision, which intrigued the crowd, but the void that Game of Thrones had left could never be filled.

Bussines Insider conducted a survey interviewing directors on the Netflix series to understand how to watch series today. Netflix democratized binge-watching by making all episodes of a series available on the same day. Analysts are now wondering whether this model is not restricted and does not prevent the madness that Game of Thrones could.

Remember, when a Game of Thrones episode came out, it was imperative to watch it on release day to avoid loot. The excitement was so great that everyone huddled in front of their screens as if it were the final of the World Cup. We’ve had phenomenal series like Lost or Breaking Bad before, but Game of Thrones really was the step above, a phenomenon that has never been unmatched and that may never be. Between the first episode of the series in 2011 and its final episode in 2019, the way you watch television has evolved, binge-watching has become the norm, and weekly series has decreased dramatically. An observation from producer and director Shaw Levy, who specifically worked on Stranger Things for Netflix.

“We talked about that. I think outside of sporting events and political debates, it’s rare that everyone sees the same thing at the same time. I think it’s a dying experience.”

The limit of binge watching

Binge watching is appreciated by many viewers who can watch a series in 2 days, but producers and directors find it a limit. Indeed, the series has just swallowed up, viewers switch to another series, in a way consume it, then throw it away. While a series that is broadcast weekly generates enthusiasm and casts its spell on viewers for several weeks. This helps develop the community of fans who talk about it for several weeks but also fascinate others who want to understand why people are talking so much about this series. We saw it again recently with WandaVision, the first few episodes didn’t have a great reception, but the sauce has been increasing from week to week and has become a planetary box in the last few episodes. Given this result, we tell ourselves that Disney chose the right method and that maybe Netflix should take inspiration from it.

Even so, it will be difficult to regain global success, a social phenomenon as Game of Thrones could. Nowadays the number of series is getting bigger and bigger and it will be difficult to get unanimity like it was with Game of Thrones: being the series everyone is talking about after the episode airs. Today we think that Game of Thrones will never be reached, but the producers are still looking for the new license that will be able to rise to the same place. Amazon’s Lord of the Rings range definitely seems able to move up to this level given the budget allotted. It remains to be seen whether the scenarios will follow and whether the public will be there.