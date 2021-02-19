Wellness Real Estate Market grasping USD 242,461 Mn by 2028 with Intel, Ericsson, Ciena, ZTE Corporation, Fujitsu, Qualcomm, Nokia Networks, Xilinx, Cisco Systems, Huawei Technologies, Samsung, Vodafone, VMware, Juniper Networks, Verizon

Wellness Real Estate Market is expected to reach a value of around USD 242,461 million, at a CAGR of around +8% By the timeline of 2021-28.

Wellness lifestyle real estate is defined as homes that are proactively designed and built to support the holistic health of their residents. Wellness community is a group of people living in close proximity who share common goals, interests and experiences in proactively pursuing wellness across its many dimensions.

A lifestyle property is a home that has one or more unique features that help improve daily quality of life. The right house for you is the house that best meets your unique needs and is within the parameters of your budget.

The Wellness Real Estate Report, finds that resorts and hotels with major wellness operations, where annual wellness revenues are totaling more than $1mn and accounting for over 10% of overall property revenue, generated 43% higher than their peers.

North America to dominate in terms of revenue in the Wellness Real Estate Market.

The growth of the regional market is attributed to the rise in the number of wellness projects along with the growing desire for wellness programs in the region. For the record, North America has 372 wellness lifestyle real estate ventures and this is the highest number followed by 293 projects in the Asia Pacific.

Key players profiled in the report includes:

Nokia Networks, Xilinx Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Intel Corporation, Ericsson, Ciena Corporation, ZTE Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Samsung, Vodafone, Intel Corporation, AT&T Inc., Sprint Corporation, VMware, Inc., Juniper Networks, Inc., and Verizon Communications.

This assessment report is a merger of each and every significant datum identifying with imperative and current market unequivocal information that purposely pick the future improvement prospects of the Wellness Real Estate market. This zone of the report further designs to light up report per users about the unequivocal unforeseen developments and calamitous consequences achieved by an astounding scene, for instance, the overall pandemic that has clearly conveyed unrivaled repercussions over the market.

This report is very much recorded to introduce pivotal explanatory survey influencing the Wellness Real Estate market in the midst of COVID-19 shock. The report is so intended to loan flexible comprehension about different market influencers incorporating an exhaustive boundary examination just as an open door planning that together choose the up and coming development direction of the market. In the light of the waiting COVID-19 pandemic, this carefully drafted research offering is in finished sync with the ebb and flow continuous market improvements just as difficulties that together render substantial impact upon the all-encompassing development direction of the Wellness Real Estate market.

Market segmentation:

By Type

Residential

Commercial

Office

Hospitality

Others

Besides presenting a discerning overview of the historical and current market specific developments, inclined to aid a future-ready business decision, this well-compiled research report on the Wellness Real Estate market also presents vital details on various industry best practices comprising SWOT and PESTEL analysis to adequately locate and maneuver profit scope.

Therefore, to enable and influence a flawless market-specific business decision, aligning with the best industry practices, this specific research report on the market also lends a systematic rundown on vital growth triggering elements comprising market opportunities, persistent market obstacles and challenges, also featuring a comprehensive outlook of various drivers and threats that eventually influence the growth trajectory in the Wellness Real Estate market.

Wellness Real Estate Geographical Segmentation Includes:

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

– Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Central & Eastern Europe, CIS)

– Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Rest of L.A.)

– Middle East and Africa (Turkey, GCC, Rest of Middle East)

In this latest research publication a thorough overview of the current market scenario has been portrayed, in a bid to aid market participants, stakeholders, research analysts, industry veterans and the like to borrow insightful cues from this ready-to-use market research report, thus influencing a definitive business discretion. The report in its subsequent sections also portrays a detailed overview of competition spectrum, profiling leading players and their mindful business decisions, influencing growth in the Wellness Real Estate market.

