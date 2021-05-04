Wellbeing in Insurance Market Report- Emerging Trends Analysis 2028 Top Leading player – Discovery, Vitality, YuLife, John Hancock, UnitedHealthcare

ReportsnReports added Wellbeing in Insurance Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Wellbeing in Insurance Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Wellbeing in Insurance Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Discovery, Vitality, YuLife, John Hancock, UnitedHealthcare, Aetna, Cigna, Bupa, AON, Willis Towers Watson, Arthur J Gallagher, Marsh, SIA Health Insurance, Bought By Many, Anorak, Anthem, Humana, AXA, Aviva, Allianz, Oscar Health Insurance, Apple, Fitbit, Garmin, Withings, Amazon, iRythm, MyFitnessPal, Samsung Heath, Apple HealthKit, SilverCloud, Headspace, Calm, Fitness+, Babylon Health, Verily, dacadoo, FitSense, Vivametrica, Unum, CVS Health Corporation, SimplyHealth, Aditya Birla Health Insurance, MetLife, Optum, Prudential, Bradesco Seguros, Sul America, Itaú Seguros, Company for Cooperative Insurance, Harel Insurance, Phoenix Holdings Limited, CZ Groep, Vereniging Achemea, Cooperatie VGZ, L&G, Ping An, China Life Insurance, The People’s Insurance Company of China, Nippon Life Insurance, Life Insurance Corporation of India, Munich Re, SquareHealth, Google, Facebook, Amazon, Alphabet, Wellpepper, Partner Re, More Than, Chubb, SCOR Global Life, Tictrac, Sanitas, Westfield Health

Insurers are enhancing their wellness solutions, going beyond providing traditional cover. They are becoming more reactive, moving towards health promotion and illness prevention. Meanwhile, consumers are adopting healthier lifestyles choices and employers are realizing that wellbeing at the workplace reduces sickness absence and improves productivity. There is also increased understanding around wellbeing, prompting insurers to transition towards more holistic approaches. Wellness components are being introduced in both group and individual policies. Partnerships with healthtech companies and other technology providers are helping insurers promote healthy lifestyles among policyholders and inspire positive behavioral change. Some insurers now incorporate fitness and biometric data from activity trackers and wearable devices into their policies.

This report explores how insurers are adapting to heightened interest in health and wellbeing. It examines the state of the market for individual policies and group policies separately, covering key market drivers and consumers degree of concern around different health and wellbeing aspects. It examines how businesses and employees view different employee benefits, with a focus on those traditionally offered by insurance providers. The report also examines how the industry has responded in terms of new product innovations and which companies have been at the forefront of this.

– The theme of wellbeing in insurance is particularly gaining traction within the private medical and health insurance space. Wellness components are being introduced in both group and individual policies.

– Insurers are shifting from paying out medical claims to promoting customers health and wellbeing to reduce the likelihood of illnesses and thereby the severity of claims.

– Some insurers are shaking up traditional business models, incentivizing customers to get fit and adopt healthy habits by rewarding them with points that can be exchanged for retailer coupons.

– COVID-19 has raised consumer awareness about health and wellbeing, creating new opportunities for insurers.

Table of Contents

Executive summary

Players

Thematic briefing

Wellbeing is the state of being comfortable, healthy, or happy

Wellbeing is subjective

What is the difference between wellness and wellbeing?

Insurance and wellbeing

About this report

Trends

Technology trends

Macroeconomic trends

Regulatory trends

Industry analysis

Market size and growth forecasts

Wellness is of interest to both policyholders and insurers

Consumers concerns go beyond physical health

COVID-19 brings growth opportunities to insurers, but also new risks

Individual wellbeing

Growing health awareness further will help drive positive behavioral change

Insurers are helping customers make their own lifestyle choices

Digital tools and wearables can help reduce modifiable health risks

Younger adults are more likely to share biometric data with insurers

Insurers offer financial rewards to encourage healthier lifestyles

Workplace wellbeing

A good benefits package is as desirable as a good wage

A range of health and wellbeing benefits are typically offered

EAPs are core wellness solutions, but employees do not value them

Many employees feel stressed and tired at work

Musculoskeletal problems and mental health conditions are common reasons for work absences

Some insurers are improving engagement with initiatives that tackle sedentary office lifestyles

Competitive analysis

Most health insurers offer some kind of wellness component

Wellness benefits differ by insurer

Partnerships have allowed insurers to launch wellbeing apps

Providing access to virtual GPs has become common

Alphabets Verily has entered the health insurance space, while other tech giants are investing in healthtech

Gamification is used to promote fitness and healthy habits

Mergers and acquisitions

Timeline

Value chain

Product development

Marketing and distribution

Underwriting and risk profiling

Claims management

Customer service

Companies

Public companies

Private companies

Insurance sector scorecard

Thematic screen

Glossary

Further reading

GlobalData reports

Our thematic research methodology

and more…