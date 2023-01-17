‘We’ll handle that the way I handle things’

Then-President Donald Trump with then-Florida governor candidate Ron DeSantis at a July 2018 “Make America Nice Once more” rally in Tampa, Florida.REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Donald Trump sounded a warning shot at Ron DeSantis throughout a podcast on Monday.

Trump mentioned he had heard DeSantis “may need to run” towards him.

“So, we’ll deal with that the best way I deal with issues,” Trump mentioned.

On Monday, former President Donald Trump phoned into the conservative podcast “The Water Cooler” and issued a warning to his would-be presidential rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“So, now I hear he may need to run towards me. So, we’ll deal with that the best way I deal with issues,” Trump mentioned.

Trump additionally claimed credit score — as he has repeatedly accomplished previously — for DeSantis having clinched the governorship in 2018, saying, “I obtained him elected, pure and easy.”

DeSantis has not introduced that he’ll run for president, however he has hinted that he may. Throughout a debate in October, DeSantis didn’t commit to serving 4 full years as Florida’s governor. Insider’s Kimberly Leonard additionally reported in November that DeSantis is releasing his first autobiography, a key indicator that he’s wanting towards a White Home run.

DeSantis has additionally turn out to be a distinguished frontrunner to problem Trump for the Republican presidential ticket. In a YouGov ballot of 413 Republicans three days after the 2022 midterms, 42% of the respondents mentioned they might somewhat have DeSantis because the GOP’s 2024 nominee. Solely 35% mentioned they like Trump.

In the meantime, Trump has not held again from insulting DeSantis. In November, Trump dubbed the governor “Ron DeSanctimonious” throughout a rally and blasted him as “common” on social media.

In non-public, Trump additionally doesn’t seem like DeSantis’ largest fan. In January 2022, Axios’ Jonathan Swan reported that Trump was trash-talking the governor behind closed doorways, slamming him for his perceived ungratefulness and saying DeSantis has a “uninteresting persona.”

DeSantis, in the meantime, has prevented addressing Trump’s insults and avoided hitting again. At a November 16 press convention, DeSantis advised individuals to “sit back” a couple of attainable GOP civil struggle between him and the previous president.

Representatives for DeSantis and a spokesman at Trump’s post-presidential workplace didn’t instantly reply to Insider’s requests for remark.

