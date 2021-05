Welding Equipment Market Drive Growth

The Welding Equipment Market Scecrutinies dynamic opportunity and growth drivers for international companies. The report evaluating the end-use industries, trends, technology, and significant factors analysis. In addition, the study covers the obstacles and control factors that are present in the market. The report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends, and breakdown of the products and services. Detailed analysis of Welding Equipment market outlook to determine growth for the estimated forecast period.

The global welding equipment market was valued at US$ 12,034.81 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecasted period (2019-2027)

The company players are improved efficiency and fast reaction time, cost reduction, smooth movements, elimination of, and better troubleshooting among others.

Major Players Operating in the Global Welding Equipment Market Include:- Amada Miyachi, Inc., Arcon Welding Equipment, Colfax Corporation, DAIHEN Corporation, ESAB Welding & Cutting Products, Fronius International GmbH, Illinois Tool Works, Inc., Nelson Stud Welding (Doncasters Group, Ltd.), Obara Corporation, Panasonic Corporation., Rofin-Sinar Technologies, Sonics & Materials, Inc., The Lincoln Electric Company, and voestalpine AG.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Welding Equipment Market

Global Welding equipment Market, By Level of Automation:

Manual

Semi-automatic

Automatic

Global Welding equipment Market, By Welding Technology:

Arc Welding

Resistance Welding

Oxy-Fuel Welding

Laser Beam Welding

Others

Global Welding equipment Market, By Application:

Automobile & Transportation

Building & Construction

Marine Application

Others

The Welding Equipment segment dominated the market in 2019 with a revenue share of over XX %. The segment is expected to witness considerable growth over the forecast period.

End-use Insights:

The Welding Equipment segment dominated the market in 2019 with a revenue share of over XX%.

Regional Insights:

Welding Equipment region is estimated to be valued at US$ XX billion in 2020 and is estimated to reach US$ XX billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of XX %.

