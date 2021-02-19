Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumable Market estimated to reach USD 29.78 Billion in 2026 and anticipated to grow by CAGR of 4.51%

The global Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumable market has reached 21.98 Billion in 2019 and estimated to reach USD 29.78 Billion in 2026 and is anticipated to grow by a CAGR of 4.51% during the forecast period 2020- 2026. Continuous increase in automotive production and an increased number of applications across different end-user industries using different types of welding techniques increased global investment in energy infrastructure increased the use of welding consumables for maintenance and repair purposes.

The increase in disposable income of the middle class has increased consumer purchasing power, giving rise to the development of new structures and manufacturing, leading to the increased use of welding equipment, accessories, and consumables. The major factors expected to drive the welding equipment, accessories, and consumables market in the forthcoming years are technological advances in the marine and power generation sectors, the rapid growth in the automotive industry, growing demand for efficient welding consumables due to increasing infrastructure in industrial processes. In the automotive industry, welding consumables are used in the fabrication of lightweight and high-quality vehicle parts. Improvements in vehicle safety features along with emerging car designs have enhanced automotive sales, boosting demand for welding equipment, accessories, and consumables.

Growth drivers

Growing of Automobile, Steel and Constructions industries is the major drivers in Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Industry

Continuous increase in automotive production and an increased number of applications across different end-user industries using different types of welding techniques increased global investment in energy infrastructure and increased the use of welding consumables for maintenance and repair purposes.

Surged disposable income in the middle class is driving the Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Industry

Increasing per capita income in the middle class has increased consumer purchasing power, resulting in the growth of new structures and manufacturing, leading to increased use of welding equipment, accessories, and consumables. With the increasing population, the number of residential, commercial projects, the building & construction demand is raised, thereby fueling the market. Also, government initiatives for infrastructure improvement, availability of bank loans at lower prices, etc. are elevating the construction sector, as a result propelling the Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables market.

Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumable Market: Competitive Landscape

The major market players in the Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumable Market include Linde Group, Air Liquide S.A., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Colfax Corporation, Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc., Messer Group, African Oxygen Limited, GCE Holding AB, Koike Aronson Inc., Fronius International GmbH, Matheson Tri-Gas Inc., Bug-O Systems Inc., Gentec (Shanghai) Corporation, British Oxygen Company, Müller Opladen, Cavagna Group, Rotarex, and Other Prominent Players.

The objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the global Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables market size of the, in terms of value.

To examine the careful segmentation and forecast the size, in terms value, based on the region by segmenting the Global Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and their leading countries.

To outline, categorized and forecast the global Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables market based on Technology, Equipment Type, Accessory, Consumable, and End-Use.

To examine competitive developments like technological advancement, services, and regulative framework within the global Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Market.

To highlight the impact analysis of the factors affecting the dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their shares along with detailing the competitive landscape for leaders.

Scope of the Report:

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2016-2019 Base Year – 2019 Forecast – 2020 – 2026 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Million/Billion Market Coverage U.S, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Japan, South Korea, China, India, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia Product/Service Segmentation By Technology, Equipment Type, Accessory, Consumable, and End-Use Industry. Key Players The Linde Group, Air Liquide S.A., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Colfax Corporation, Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc., Messer Group, African Oxygen Limited, GCE Holding AB, Koike Aronson, Inc., Fronius International GmbH, Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc., Bug-O Systems Inc., Gentec (Shanghai) Corporation, British Oxygen Company, Müller Opladen, Cavagna Group, Rotarex, Other Prominent Players.

By Technology

ARC Welding

Oxy-Fuel Welding

Others

By Equipment Type

Welding electrode & filler metal

Oxy-fuel Gas

By Accessory

Gas regulators

Gas flowmeters

Gas filters

Check valves

Gas manifolds

Flow controllers

Gas panels

Others

By Consumable

Stick electrodes

Solid wires

Flux-cored wires

SAW wires

Fluxes

Shielding gases

Others

By End-Use Industry

Automotive

Fabrication

Building & Construction

Marine

Power

Oil & Gas

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

