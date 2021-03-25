Welding Consumables Market: Revenue Analysis Forecast 2021-2026

As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Welding Consumables Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global welding consumables market size reached US$ 14.8 Billion in 2019. Welding consumables are flux and filler metals that are employed during welding. In this process, filler metals are initially melted to form a strong joint between two metals and the flux helps in preventing the oxidation of hot metals. As these consumables ensure cost-effective welding, aid in protecting the molten weld from contaminants present in the air and prevent the formation of porosity in the weld pool, they are widely employed in industries including energy, automobile, aerospace, construction and shipbuilding.

Market Trends:

Welding consumables are used in the manufacturing of lightweight and high-quality vehicle parts in the automotive industry. This can be attributed to the boosting sales of automobiles, continually improving designs and advancements in the safety features of vehicles. Apart from this, the launch of numerous development and housing projects, and the burgeoning construction industry is further spurring the demand for welding consumables worldwide. Other factors that are strengthening the market growth include urbanization, industrialization, increasing foreign direct investments (FDI) and technological advancements. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit moderate growth during 2020-2025.

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Stick Electrodes

Solid Wires

Flux Cored Wires

SAW wires and fluxes

Amongst these, stick electrodes are the leading category of welding consumables across the globe.

Market Breakup by Technique:

ARC

Resistance

Oxyfuel

Ultrasonic

At present, arc welding accounts for the majority of the total market share.

Market Breakup by Industries:

Construction

Automobile

Energy

Shipbuilding

Aerospace

Industrial Equipment

Currently, the construction sector exhibits a clear dominance in the market.

Market Region Summary:

Region-wise, Asia Pacific represents the largest market for welding consumables around the world. Other major markets include North America, Europe, Latin America, and Latin America.

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined with some of the key players being:

Voestalpine AG

Colfax Corporation

The Lincoln Electric Company

Air Liquide

Hyundai Welding Co. Ltd.

Obara Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Denyo Co. Ltd.

Fronius International GmbH

Tianjin Bridge Welding Materials Co. Ltd.

Kemppi Oy

Arcon Welding Equipment

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

If you want to need latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

