Weil does not write off Easter leave | Free press

What will happen with the Easter holidays? Saxon Prime Minister Kretschmer rejected him weeks ago. Other country leaders were less pessimistic. Stephan Weil is now joining them.

Berlin (dpa) – Prime Minister Stephan Weil of Lower Saxony does not rule out Easter leave, but considers statements about this premature at the moment. “I cannot give you a reliable answer,” said the SPD politician of the “Rheinische Post”.

In this regard, he also reiterated criticism of the date of the next Prime Minister’s Conference (MPK) with the Chancellery. “We intend to make decisions on this at the next federal state round on March 22. In my opinion this is very late because people have to make plans in advance, ”said Weil.

He added: “But I am convinced that by March 22, we will know a lot more about what we can do with new test concepts. Such concepts could then possibly also form a basis for opening holiday apartments and perhaps even partially hotels. “

Weil urged people to be careful. “If everyone now excessively exhausts the new possibilities, the number of infections will increase and restrictions will be necessary,” stressed the SPD politician. Most citizens are cautious for good reasons, “we bet on that”.

Try it for 30 days for € 20.99

Access to all content on freiepresse.de and e-paper. (ends automatically)

Now € 0 instead of € 20.99