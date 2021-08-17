Weight Management Market: Global Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, Growth and Forecast 2021 to 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Weight Management Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global weight management market size reached US$ 439 Billion in 2020. Weight management refers to a defined set of practices that aids an individual in losing unwanted weight by adopting a healthy lifestyle and making required dietary changes. This enables individuals to maintain healthy body weight for preventing the chances of developing diseases associated with obesity and other eating disorders. Numerous nutritionists and health care professionals who are specialized in this field prescribe shifting to meal replacement diets and consuming low-calorie food, along with an efficient exercise program, to assist individuals in maintaining their weight in a proper manner without compromising on or adversely affecting their health.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Get a sample copy of this Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/weight-management-market/requestsample

Global Weight Management Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the increasing health consciousness among the masses. With the rising obesity rates across the globe, a majority of the population is consulting nutritionists and healthcare professionals in order to learn the skills necessary for weight management. Moreover, there has been a considerable rise in the incidences of lifestyle disorders, such as diabetes and cardiovascular disorders, due to the unhealthy lifestyles led by the masses and the increasing consumption of fast food on a regular basis. This has encouraged individuals to enroll in programs that offer weight management solutions to treat or prevent the development of such medical conditions. The market is further driven by the numerous initiatives undertaken by the governments of various countries to spread awareness regarding the importance of weight management. The increasing number of gyms and health clubs on the global level is also creating a positive outlook for the market. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include the rising uptake of weight-loss supplements, continual advancements in bariatric surgeries and the inflating disposable income levels of the masses. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2021-2026.

View Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/weight-management-market

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Herbalife International of America, Inc.

NutriSystem, Inc.

Weight Watchers International, Inc.

com

Brunswick Corporation

Ethicon Endo-surgery, Inc.

Golds Gym International, Inc.

Amer Sports Oyj

Technogym SPA

Jenny Craig Inc.

Medtronic Inc.

Kellogg Company

Atkins Nutritionals Inc.

Apollo Endosurgery Inc.

Cyber International, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson, Inc.

ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co. KG

Weight Management Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, diet, equipment and service.

Breakup by Diet:

Functional Beverages

Functional Food

Dietary Supplements

Breakup by Equipment:

Fitness

Surgical

Breakup by Service:

Health Clubs

Consultation Services

Online Weight Loss Services

Regional Insights:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, the report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours after the payment confirmation.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800

Related Reports: