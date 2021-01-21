Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market : Size & Trends Shows a Rapid Growth by 2027 | Ajinomoto, Herbalife International of America, Nestlé SA, PepsiCo, Johnson Health

Global Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market report provides a basic overview of the industry including growth rate, demand, size, share and forecast. This market research is a combined result of inputs from industry experts with awareness, the experience of industry and qualitative and quantitative synthesis of the market. Additionally, the report enables a market player not only to plan but also execute lucrative Weight Loss and Obesity Management strategies based on growing market needs by emphasizing leading competitor’s strategic moves which include recent mergers, ventures, acquisitions, busine Weight Loss and Obesity Management expansion, product launches, branding, and promotional activities.

Furthermore, the report Provides Weight Loss and Obesity Management market key strategic developments of the market comprising new product launch, research & development, partnerships, acquisitions & mergers, collaborations & joint ventures agreements, and regional growth of main players in the market on the global and regional basis.

The global weight loss and obesity management market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 299.14 billion by 2026 registering a substantial CAGR of 6.70% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Global Weight Loss and Obesity Management market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the TOP PLAYERS including:

Ajinomoto Co.,Inc.

Herbalife International of America, Inc.

Nestlé SA

PepsiCo

Johnson Health Tech

THE COCA-COLA COMPANY

Nutrisystem, Inc.

Detailed Market Analysis and Insights:

Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market Segment Analysis:

Analysis by Product Type:

Meals Meal Replacements Low-Calorie Sweeteners Low-Calorie Food Organic Food

Beverages Diet Soft Drinks Herbal Tea Slimming Water Other Low-Calorie Beverages



Analysis by Service:

Fitness Centers and Health Clubs

Slimming Centers and Commercial Weight Loss Centers

Consulting Services

Online Weight Loss Programs

The cost analysis of the Global Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market has been performed while keeping in view manufacturing expenses, labor cost, and raw materials and their market concentration rate, suppliers, and price trend. The research carried out after the launch of a new product can help to find loopholes and devise plans to counter that loss and increase the profits. With the reliable Weight Loss and Obesity Management market research report, the chances of loss can be reduced to a large extent.

The research study evaluates the overall size of the market, by making use of a bottom-up approach, wherein data for different industry verticals, and end-user industries and its applications across various product types have been recorded and predicted during the forecast period. The report helps to recognize new areas for expansion, and increase customer base. After discovering potential customers and their needs via the winning Weight Loss and Obesity Managementreport the same can be incorporated into the client’s services.

Competitive Landscape and Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market Share Analysis:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the weight loss and obesity management market are Ajinomoto Co.,Inc., Herbalife International of America, Inc., Nestlé SA, PepsiCo, Johnson Health Tech., THE COCA-COLA COMPANY, Nutrisystem, Inc., Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research (MFMER)., Zafgen, Inc., WW International, Inc., Jenny Craig, Diet Health, Inc., VLCC, 24 Hour Fitness USA, Inc., Life Time, Inc. Abbott., GlaxoSmithKline plc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Atkins Nutritionals, Inc., Brunswick, Kellogg NA Co., Merck & Co., Inc., Reebok International., Unilever, Precor Incorporated., ALLERGAN, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Decathlon, Technogym, Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., Amer Sports, GOLD’S GYM, among others.

Global Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market Scope and Market Size:

Obesity it is a medical condition when excessive accumulation and storage of fats happen within the body. It impacts the health of an individual in several ways, by increasing the likelihood of chronic diseases and thereby reducing the life expectancy of individuals. The weight loss and obesity management market would include all those equipment’s, diets, devices and drugs that would be utilized for controlling or reducing weight in obese individuals.

Market Drivers

The rising pace of obesity is creating the need for obesity management and weight loss programs

Increase in the technological advancement for treatment of obesity and weight loss

Increasing personal disposable income

Increasing number of chronic diseases

Rising intake of high-calorie junk food and beverages especially among children and women

The fast growth of the fast food industry is resulting in the adoption of unhealthy lifestyles

Reduction in the level of physical activities due to growing luxury, which reduce the need for movement

Increasing awareness about healthy lifestyle, and the benefits of remaining healthy

Increasing government initiatives in the form of programs launched to ensure health lifestyle of people contribute to the growth of this market

Introduction of new and innovative products to deal with obesity and weight loss problems.

Market Restraints

High cost of the obesity program, post obesity program

Harmful effects and complications of obesity programs hampers the growth of this market

By Geographical Regions:-

Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific

Europe: Germany, the UK, France, and Rest of Europe

North America: The US, Mexico, and Canada

Latin America: Brazil and Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa: GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2017, Conyers Park and Atkins, a leading seller of nutritional food have entered into an affirmative agreement to form a new holding company, The Simply Good Foods Company. This company is expected to reach out to the masses with their health and dietary snacking space and broader food category.

In March, 2018 Pepsico, the giant food and beverages company has entered into an agreement to acquire the baked fruit and veggie snack maker, Bare Foods. With this acquisition, Pepsico expands its product portfolio to include dietary and healthy food, which is less processed, thereby entering the dietary and nutritional food segment. With a giant house life Pepsico, entering into the diet food segment, this market is bound to grow significantly in the forecasted period.

