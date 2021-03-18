Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market 2021 Technology Growth and Developments- Johnson Health Tech, THE COCA-COLA COMPANY

The Global Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market By Data Bridge Market Research provides a in-depth overview of the key aspects of the market. Weight Loss and Obesity Management report can be mainly categorised into major areas which are market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis and research methodology. This market research report comprises of key information about the industry, market segmentation, important facts and figures, expert opinions, and the latest developments across the globe. Market research studies conducted in this business report are very attentive for the businesses which help them with the better decision making and develop better strategies about production, marketing, sales and promotion. Regional estimates and forecasts & trend analysis for each country and region are also available in the study. Weight Loss and Obesity Management market includes investigations based on the current scenarios, historical records, and future predictions. This report centers on the business status, presents volume, key market, product type, consumers, regions, and key players. Businesses can achieve practical and undergoing results that are driven by accurate and timely research.

The global weight loss and obesity management market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 299.14 billion by 2026 registering a substantial CAGR of 6.70% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising pace of obesity and chronic diseases, technological advancements and the rising intake of junk food.

Top Key Players of the Market:

Ajinomoto Co.,Inc

Herbalife International of America, Inc.

Nestlé SA

PepsiCo

Johnson Health Tech

THE COCA-COLA COMPANY

Nutrisystem, Inc

Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research (MFMER)

Detailed Market Analysis and Insights:

Obesity it is a medical condition when excessive accumulation and storage of fats happen within the body. It impacts the health of an individual in several ways, by increasing the likelihood of chronic diseases and thereby reducing the life expectancy of individuals. The weight loss and obesity management market would include all those equipment’s, diets, devices and drugs that would be utilized for controlling or reducing weight in obese individuals.

Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market Segment Analysis:

By Diet

Meals Meal Replacements Low-Calorie Sweeteners Low-Calorie Food Organic Food

Beverages Diet Soft Drinks Herbal Tea Slimming Water Other Low-Calorie Beverages

Supplements Protein Supplements Fiber Supplements Green Tea Extract Conjugated Linoleic Acid



By Service

Fitness Centers and Health Clubs

Slimming Centers and Commercial Weight Loss Centers

Consulting Services

Online Weight Loss Programs

Competitive Landscape and Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market Share Analysis:

Global weight loss and obesity management market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of weight loss and obesity management market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2017, Conyers Park and Atkins, a leading seller of nutritional food have entered into an affirmative agreement to form a new holding company, The Simply Good Foods Company. This company is expected to reach out to the masses with their health and dietary snacking space and broader food category.

In March, 2018 Pepsico, the giant food and beverages company has entered into an agreement to acquire the baked fruit and veggie snack maker, Bare Foods. With this acquisition, Pepsico expands its product portfolio to include dietary and healthy food, which is less processed, thereby entering the dietary and nutritional food segment. With a giant house life Pepsico, entering into the diet food segment, this market is bound to grow significantly in the forecasted period.

Market Drivers

The rising pace of obesity is creating the need for obesity management and weight loss programs

Increase in the technological advancement for treatment of obesity and weight loss

Increasing personal disposable income

Increasing number of chronic diseases

Rising intake of high-calorie junk food and beverages especially among children and women

The fast growth of the fast food industry is resulting in the adoption of unhealthy lifestyles

Reduction in the level of physical activities due to growing luxury, which reduce the need for movement

Increasing awareness about healthy lifestyle, and the benefits of remaining healthy

Increasing government initiatives in the form of programs launched to ensure health lifestyle of people contribute to the growth of this market

Introduction of new and innovative products to deal with obesity and weight loss problems.

Market Restraints

High cost of the obesity program, post obesity program

Harmful effects and complications of obesity programs hampers the growth of this market

By Geographical Regions:-

Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific

Europe: Germany, the UK, France, and Rest of Europe

North America: The US, Mexico, and Canada

Latin America: Brazil and Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa: GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa

