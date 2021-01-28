Weigh-In-Motion System Market: Industry Perspective, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2027
The Latest Research Report of Weigh-In-Motion System Market Provides Information On Pricing, Market Analysis, Shares, Forecast, And Company Profiles For Key Industry Participants. – Data Bridge Market Research
The research and analysis conducted in Weigh-In-Motion System Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Weigh-In-Motion System industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Weigh-In-Motion System Market report is provided that covers many work areas.
Market expectations for likely development openings have been mentioned clearly in this world class Weigh-In-Motion System Market research report. Competition analysis has been taken into account while preparing this report. A market analysis has turned into a vital piece of every business to settle on smart choices in the organizations which have been viably carried by experienced analysts. This market report provides best solutions for strategy development and implementation depending on client’s needs to extract tangible results. Businesses can bring about an absolute knowhow of general market conditions and tendencies with the information and data covered in this Weigh-In-Motion System Market report.
Global weigh-in-motion system market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 8.91% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing investment in smart cities and increasing usage of sensors and technologies in different surfaces are the factor for the market growth.
Market Definition: Global Weigh-In-Motion System Market
Weigh-in-motion devices are designed to locate and track axle weights and gross weights as vehicles drive across a measuring site. WIM systems can assess vehicles driving at low or average traffic speeds and do not allow the vehicle to stop. They have the ability to improve roadway safety, prevent road surface damages, and decrease accident risk. They are also used for weight- based toll collection.
Market Drivers:
- Rising government initiatives toward intelligent transportation system will enhance the market growth
- Low cost of the weight in motion devices acts as a market driver
- Rising traffic congestion will also augment the market growth in the forecast period
- Growing demand for commercial transportation is another factor contributing towards the demand of this market
Market Restraints:
- Dearth of standardized & uniform technologies will hamper the market growth
- High investment cost can impede the growth of this market
- Restrictive deployment condition for non-intrusive sensors will also hinder the market growth
To Understand How COVID-19 Impact is covered in this Report. Get Sample Copy of the report@ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-weigh-in-motion-system-market
Segmentation: Global Weigh-In-Motion System Market
By Vehicle Speed
- Low- Speed
- High- Speed
By Type
- In- Road System
- Weigh Bridge System
- Onboard System
By Function
- Vehicle Profiling
- Axle Counting
- Weight Enforcement
- Weight-Based Toll Collection
- Traffic Data Collection
By Component
- Hardware, Software
- Sensor Array
- Control & Measurement Systems
- Processing & Reporting Systems
- Support Devices & Infrastructure
By Installation
- Weigh Bridge System
- Onboard System
- Pavement/In-Road System
By End- User
- Roadways
- Railways
- Ports & Logistic Hubs
- Process Industries
- Aviation
By Sensor Type
- Image Sensor
- Piezoelectric Sensor
- Bending Plate
- Inductive Loop
- Magnetic Sensor
- Acoustic Sensor
- Infrared Sensor
- Radar Sensor
- LiDAR Sensor
- Thermal Sensor
By Geography
- North America
- S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- K.
- France
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Belgium
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Request for TOC with Impact of COVID19: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-weigh-in-motion-system-market
Key Developments in the Market:
- In September 2019, Kistler Group announced that they have received approval from Czech Metrology Institute (CMI) for their KiTraffic which will be used to prevent road damage. The model is based on Kistler’s Weigh in Motion (WIM) software and allows overloaded trucks to be tracked. This will allow the company to provide a full high-speed WIM program to the authorities which is built on the company’s expertise in measurement engineering
- In February 2017, ANSYS, Inc announced the launch of their Trakblaze Suite of Mining and Rail Weigh-In-Motion (WIM) and Condition Monitoring and Diagnostic Solutions. These include fixed or static and dynamic WIM scales such as WIM road truck solutions for Force1, Titan and Truckmate; the Mobile Train Weighe (MTW); the Force2 and Force4 WIM mine dumper or hauler solutions and the Infinity Rail WIM solutions. They have partnered with Trakblaze Global which is helping the company to support these leading edge technologies
Competitive Analysis:
Global weigh-in-motion system market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of weigh-in-motion system market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Key Market Competitors:
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global weigh-in-motion system market are Kapsch TrafficCom AG; Q-Free; METTLER TOLEDO; Avery India Ltd.; TE Connectivity; International Road Dynamics Inc.; Kistler Group; TransCore; EFKON; Intercomp’s Worldwide Headquarters; Cardinal Scale Manufacturing Company.; General Electrodynamics Corporation; CROSS Zlin, a.s.; KEMEK; Traffic Data Systems GmbH; Essae Digitronics Exports.; Roadsys, Inc; Ashbee Systems Pvt Ltd; among others.
The Weigh-In-Motion System market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Weigh-In-Motion System market.
Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-weigh-in-motion-system-market
Prominent players in the market are predicted to face tough competition from the new entrants. However, some of the key players are targeting to acquire the startup companies in order to maintain their dominance in the global market. For a detailed analysis of key companies, their strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities are measured in the report by using industry-standard tools such as the SWOT analysis. Regional coverage of key companies is covered in the report to measure their dominance. Key manufacturers of Weigh-In-Motion System market are focusing on introducing new products to meet the needs of the patrons. The feasibility of new products is also measured by using industry-standard tools.
Key companies are increasing their investments in research and development activities for the discovery of new products. There has also been a rise in the government funding for the introduction of new Weigh-In-Motion System market. These factors have benefited the growth of the global market for Weigh-In-Motion System. Going forward, key companies are predicted to benefit from the new product launches and the adoption of technological advancements. Technical advancements have benefited many industries and the global industry is not an exception.
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
- Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
- Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
- Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment
- Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
(**NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.)
Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-weigh-in-motion-system-market
Table of Content:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
- Market outline
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2021
- Market size and forecast
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Global Weigh-In-Motion System market by product
- Comparison by product
- Market opportunity by product
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- Global Weigh-In-Motion System market by distribution channel
- Comparison by distribution channel
- Global Weigh-In-Motion System market by offline distribution channel
- Global Weigh-In-Motion System market by online distribution channel
- Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Global Weigh-In-Motion System market by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Global licensed Weigh-In-Motion System market by geography
- Regional comparison
- Licensed Weigh-In-Motion System market in Americas
- Licensed Weigh-In-Motion System market in EMEA
- Licensed Weigh-In-Motion System market in APAC
- Market opportunity
PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 15: MARKET TRENDS
PART 16: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 17: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
Any Questions/Queries or Need Help or Want to Purchase this Report? Speak with Our Analyst: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/?dbmr=global-weigh-in-motion-system-market
About Data Bridge Market Research:
Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.
Contact:
Data Bridge Market Research
US: +1 888 387 2818
UK: +44 208 089 1725
Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475