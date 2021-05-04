Weidel wants to work with Chrupalla | form a top team Free press

Shortly before the deadline, Alice Weidel lets the cat out of the bag on a talk show: Yes, she wants to be the best candidate again – this time with Tino Chrupalla.

Berlin (AP) – AfD group leader Alice Weidel wants to lead her party as a top candidate in the federal election campaign. You want to sign up as a top team together with party chairman Tino Chrupalla, Weidel said on the ZDF talk show “Markus Lanz”.

It was announced on Tuesday that retired Lieutenant General Joachim Wundrak (65) and Bundestag member Joana Cotar (48) would like to lead the AfD as the top team in the federal election campaign. “I am interested in a solution that maps the AfD in its breadth, with which the AfD base and our constituents can identify,” said Cotar. Chrupalla had previously declined her offer to form a team, she added.

After lengthy debates, the AfD decided to let the members vote for the top duo. Teams of two who wish to compete together must register before noon today.

In Baden-Württemberg, where Weidel is president of the state, candidates for the federal elections on September 26 are still pending. When asked what he wanted to focus on during the election campaign, Chrupalla, number one on the Saxon state list, said: “Corona is precisely the cause of the big problems in our country. The middle and middle classes are eroding. in social difficulties because housing in cities is becoming unaffordable. ”The distinction between systemically important and not systemically important in the corona crisis divides society even more deeply.

Wundrak and Cotar are more likely to get opportunities from outsiders as they are not very well known by the public or in the party. Unlike Weidel and Chrupalla, they are placed in the party-internal camp of co-party chairman Jörg Meuthen, which is considered moderate. The Lower Saxony AfD had chosen Wundrak as the top candidate in the federal election in December. The highest former soldier in the AfD to date had only made his party membership public after leaving the Bundeswehr. Cotar is the parliamentary group’s digital political spokeswoman and number two on the Hessian state list for the federal elections.

Chrupalla enjoys the support of the right-wing movement around the Thuringian head of state Björn Höcke, who is classified as an extreme right-wing movement under the protection of the constitution. According to his own statement, he attended a gathering of the “wing”, which has now formally closed, only as a guest. Weidel had previously campaigned to exclude Höcke from the AfD, but later changed course. Weidel and Alexander Gauland formed the best AfD team for the federal elections in 2017. The party went to the Bundestag for the first time with 12.6 percent of the vote.

