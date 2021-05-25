Weidel and Chrupalla lead AfD in federal election | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – Ultimately, the prominent names and the more right-wing camp prevail: party chairman Tino Chrupalla and group chairman Alice Weidel will lead the AfD into the federal election in September.

They received 71 percent of the vote in an online membership survey, the AfD announced Tuesday. The second applicant team – consisting of Lower Saxony AfD politician Joachim Wundrak and Bundestag digital policy spokeswoman Joana Cotar – received 27 percent of the vote.

The newly elected top duo called on the AfD to unite in view of the upcoming election campaign. “The result is also a clear vote for an end to the internal party discussion,” Chrupalla said at a press conference in Berlin. Group leader Weidel warned: “Now is the time to vote together and unanimously after these internal party elections.”

According to the AfD, a whopping 48 percent (14,815) of members participated in the survey from May 17-24. Weidel stressed that this was “extremely high” and representative. “This mood applies to all camps and streams, otherwise it would not have been possible. This result speaks for itself. “

And Chrupalla told the journalists: «Division and camp – that is mainly a topic for the media. You are mainly interested in that because you always have something nice to write with. “The members are not interested at all. They wanted a united party to be successful in the election campaign.” I assume that these disputes between parties, including in the leadership and in the federal board of directors, should be a thing of the past said Chrupalla.

That it would not be so simple, was evident from the brief reaction of the second chairman Jörg Meuthen, who had supported the defeated as a moderate duo Wundrak / Cotar. In a five-line press release, Meuthen said, “I congratulate them both on their election and wish them the best of luck in their task of representing the AfD in the coming months as lead representatives of our federal election campaign.” Asked about this, Weidel said: “That was a nice press release.”

To classify: Chrupalla enjoys the support of the right-wing movement around Thuringian head of state Björn Höcke, who is classified as far-right tendencies by constitutional protections. Weidel had previously campaigned to exclude Höcke from the AfD, but later changed course.

Together with Group Chairman Alexander Gauland, Weidel already formed the best AfD team for the 2017 federal elections. At that time, the AfD first joined the Bundestag with 12.6 percent of the vote. The right-wing populist party currently reaches ten to twelve percent in opinion polls.

And how does the AfD want to score points in the election campaign? “The new social issue will come to the fore,” Weidel announced. The government’s corona measures are putting hundreds of thousands of jobs at risk and entire industries are on the brink of bankruptcy.

As an election target for 2021, the top duo said they would do better than in 2017 and return to the Bundestag with a strong parliamentary group. “Our main opponent is the CDU,” said Weidel. “I would be happy if we ended up with the SPD. That would be one of those treats to take with you, ”added Chrupalla.