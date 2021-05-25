Weidel and Chrupalla are the top candidate duo of the AfD | Free press

With party leader Alice Weidel and party leader Tino Chrupalla, the AfD is entering the federal election campaign. In an online membership survey, the two clearly had the upper hand over the competition.

Berlin (dpa) – The AfD will go to federal elections in September with Tino Chrupalla and Alice Weidel.

The party chairman and the group chairman in the Bundestag received 71 percent of the votes in an online membership survey, the AfD announced.

The second candidate team, consisting of Lower Saxony AfD politician Joachim Wundrak and digital politician Joana Cotar, received 27 percent of the vote. According to the information, more than 48 percent (14 815) of the members took part in the survey.

