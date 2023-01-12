Weibo Gaming signs veteran PUBG Mobile player Suk for $809K transfer fee

Weibo Gaming has acquired Feng “Suk” Shujie, a veteran Recreation for Peace/PUBG Cellular athlete, for the upcoming season for a switch charge of $809K (5.46 million Yuan). Suk has at all times been a vital participant, as that is the third time in a row that a company has purchased him for over $800K. The public sale interval for the 2023 Spring break up was scheduled from January 9 to 11, the place a number of gamers have been listed for switch.

The Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) is a franchise and iconic esports occasion for Recreation for Peace in China, wherein Tencent allocates a huge prize pool yearly. The earlier yr had two seasons with a prize pool of over $8 million and featured 21 franchise groups.

Suk shared a observe after becoming a member of Weibo Gaming (Picture by way of Weibo )

Weibo Gaming entered the Recreation for Peace Esports by buying ELG (Elite Esports) in 2021. The choice proved fruitful as ELG triumphed in two back-to-back main occasions: the PEL 2021 Season 1 and the Peace Elite Asia Invitational. The group additionally clinched the Douyu Gold League 2021, however efficiency declined later.

Suk’s unbelievable journey thus far in PUBG Cellular/Recreation for Peace

Suk began his profession with Edward Gaming in 2018 however got here into the limelight when he was signed by 4 Offended Males (4AM) in February 2019. He has achieved quite a few outstanding feats with the group. Suk and his members grew to become the crown champions in PEL 2019 and earned second place within the Peace Elite Championship (PEC), the place PUBG Cellular groups from different nations additionally participated.

The golden run continued for Suk in 2020 as he and the squad secured podium spots in all main Chinese language tournaments, together with first place within the PEL Season 3.

He then displayed his masterclass performances on the inaugural PUBG Cellular International Championship (PMGC), aiding his crew to win the League Stage and declare the runner-up spot within the Grand Finals, the place he was rewarded with two particular person awards—the MVP and Gunslinger.

After a decline in 4AM’s performances in S1 and S2 of the 2021 PEL, Suk was listed for switch and signed by The Chosen (TC) for a humungous switch charge of round $820k. The facet went on to seize second place within the subsequent two PEL seasons that yr. Suk was given the MVP award for his magnificent performances within the PEL 2021 Season 4.

Nevertheless, TC had poor outings within the 2022 PEL Summer season, after which Suk was acquired by Titan Esports Membership (TEC) for a switch charge of $800k. The crew change proved detrimental as they may have carried out higher within the fall version. He then determined to retire and posted an emotional observe on his social media accounts however later modified his thoughts.

Suk will begin his new journey with Weibo Gaming and purpose to regain the spectacular type he’s identified for to qualify for the 2023 PUBG Cellular International Championship Turkey. The group right this moment additionally signed former STE professional Music “DaoShi” Jiantao to their roster.



