‘Weekend Update’ Co-Anchor Colin Jost Destroys Trump Over His Ridiculous NFTs

“Weekend Replace” co-anchor Colin Jost questioned the timing of former President Donald Trump’s NFT assortment launch in a fiery takedown on “SNL.”

Jost weighed in on this previous week’s drop of the previous president’s $99 “digital buying and selling playing cards,” a collectionthat’sbeensubjecttoridicule regardless of reportedly promoting out in 12 hours.

Jost, who opened “Weekend Replace” with a report in regards to the Jan. 6 committee contemplating to problem referrals of a minimum of three legal expenses towards Trump,

The “SNL” solid member later went straight into ripping on Trump’s NFT assortment as he mocked the previous president’s tendency to get navy draft deferments and his ties to antisemitic rapper Ye, the artist previously generally known as Kanye West.

“It’s such a humorous transfer to get into NFTs after the entire market simply crashed, it’s like entering into Kanye now, which Trump additionally type of did,” Jost quipped.

